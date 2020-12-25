Coronavirus impact: What major health issues would remain in focus in 2021? WHO lists out

Working in these areas would be a major focus for the agency next year, WHO said.

Global health issues 2021: In light of the devastating coronavirus pandemic that struck the world this year, global health agency the World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed out several global health issues that need to be tracked next year. As the year is about to end, WHO is worried that the pandemic can negate the global health progress that has been made over the past 20 years. It stated that next year, along with fighting against COVID-19, countries would also have to work hard to repair as well as reinforce their health systems. Here are the issues that WHO is worried about.

Coronavirus impact on global health progress: Issues to look out for