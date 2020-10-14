Coronavirus impact on brain! Researches reveal interesting details

Coronavirus Covid19 study: The second one shows that encephalopathy was found to be linked with morbidity and increased mortality.

Coronavirus has a detrimental impact on an infected person’s brain. Two studies were conducted to ascertain the neurological effects of COVID-19. One study has shown that there have been several neurological manifestations. Another study has shown neurologic manifestations were detected in around the third of the COVID-19 patients studied. The studies were published in the journal Neurology and the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology, as per the Indin Express report.

The first study shows that 53 per cent of the patients had the most common neurologic manifestation. Thirty-nine per cent had impaired consciousness, 31 per cent had clinical signs of corticospinal tract involvement, 31 per cent had agitation and 16 per cent had a headache. The study was conducted across 11 hospitals involving 64 patients, including 43 were men and 21 were women. The median age of the patients involved in the study was 66. Out of the total patients, MRIs of 54 per cent patients were considered ‘abnormal’, 27 per cent was ischemic strokes, 17 per cent was leptomeningeal enhancement, and 13 per cent had encephalitis. Notably, half of the patients involved in the study had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and 11 per cent died.

The second study involved 509 patients in a hospital network in the US’ Chicago. The study shows that neurological manifestations were detected in 215 patients during the time of onset of the disease, in 319 patients at hospitalization, and in 419 patients during the course of the disease. The study shows that 44.8 per cent had myalgias, 37.7 per cent had headaches, 31.8 per cent had encephalopathy, 29.7 per cent had dizziness, 15.9 per cent had dysgeusia, and 11.4 per cent anosmia. Apart from these, researchers revealed that independent risk factors for developing “neurological manifestations include severe COVID-19 and younger age”, the IE report said.

The first study shows that COVID-19 infected patients can develop a wide range of neurologic manifestations. These may be associated with severe and fatal complications like stroke and encephalitis. The second one shows that encephalopathy was found to be linked with morbidity and increased mortality.