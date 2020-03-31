Coronavirus impact in India: Spicejet, IndiGo, GoAir join fight against COVID-19

SpiceJet has operated a special flight from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport to Jodhpur on March 29 to air-transport 136 Indian nationals who were evacuated from COVID-19 hit Iran.

Coronavirus India update: India is under 21-day complete lockdown as the nation has been battling hard to restrict the detrimental impact of the deadly COVID-19. The lockdown has resulted in total shut down of commercial flights — both international and domestic — in India. Even though their flights remain grounded, Spicejet and IndiGo have offered their services for air-transportation of people to quarantine facilities in Rajasthan. Go Air has also written to the central government offering to carry out emergency services.

SpiceJet has operated a special flight from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport to Jodhpur on March 29 to air-transport 136 Indian nationals who were evacuated from COVID-19 hit Iran. They were taken to a government quarantine facility in the picturesque Rajasthan city. SpiceJet deployed Boeing 737 aircraft. The special flight SG 9001 was operated as per the Central Government’s request. The airline has followed all safety protocols laid down by the Centre. It took off at 6:25 am from IGI airport and landed at Jodhpur airport at 8:20 am. Once the journey was completed, The aircraft has been disinfected thoroughly after the flight, SpiceJet said in a statement.

Similarly, IndiGo too operated a special relief flight from Delhi to Jodhpur to ferry 139 Indian citizens including 1 infant from Delhi to Jodhpur on March 29, 2020. IndiGo flight 6E-9121 operated by 2 captains and 4 cabin crew to carry 139 Indian passengers to Jodhpur and were taken to the Army Isolation center. All passengers were tested and certified as being coronavirus negative prior to the flight. IndiGo took all precautionary measures while checking in and operating the flight. Overall staff, crew and aircraft maintenance engineers used personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, sprayed disinfectant on all the bags prior to loading, the airline said in a statement.

Last week, the GoAir wrote to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA offering its aircraft, pilots, cabin crew and airport staff to carry out emergency services and repatriation of citizens.