Coronavirus: ICMR to issue new guidelines for COVID-19 surveillance survey

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is in the process of issuing fresh guidelines for conducting the novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 surveillance survey. According to The Indian Express, the decisions regarding the entire surveillance process incliuding district-wise date, types of patients, etc., will be taken up in next few days. Earlier, the ICMR authorities had claimed that random or syndromic surveillance of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) patients can determine whether the scare of the deadly virus has entered the community trnasmission stage or not. Even the government, on a number of occasions clarified that there is no community transmission of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

On April 18, 2020, the ICMR’s syndromic surveillance study stated that a total of 104 (1.8 per cent) out of 5,911 SARI patients have been randomly examined for COVID-19. The test was conducted between February 15, 2020, to April 02, 2020, across 52 districts in 20 states and Union Territories.

The ICMR study also revealed that there are Coronavirus positive patients in 36 districts across 15 states who had no previous history of contact with a known case or of the travelling both national and international.

Meanwhile, a total of 16,09,037 samples of COVID-19 have been tested at various government and private laboratories across the country so far. Around 343 government and 129 private laboratories are there to test COVID-19 samples.

On Saturday, the apex health research body has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) to develop a fully indigenous vaccine for COVID-19. According to reports, the vaccine will be developed using the virus strain isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The number of Coronavirus confirmed cases has now crossed 62,000-mark in India.