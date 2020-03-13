Coronavirus: Home quarantine made easy! Simple, easy guidelines to keep in mind

The masks used to cover mouth and nose must be replaced every 6-8 hours.

Coronavirus home quarantine: What does it really mean to be in ‘home quarantine’? Before we get into the details, lets understand how the central government has ramped up its efforts against the Coronavirus that has now caused a death in the country. The government has asked all the Indian citizens who are returning after finishing their travel to put themselves under quarantine for a period of 14 days. Although the home quarantines are a lot less strict than the quarantine facilities set up by the Indian army, the home quarantines have its own set of guidelines for the individuals opting to isolate themselves.