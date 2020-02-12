Coronavirus: Here’s how humans have become super spreader of nCoV but some may not pass it on easy

There is technically no scientific explanation as to why some people spread this virus at such a fast pace.

In an interesting turn of events driven by Coronavirus, it has come out that some humans are super spreader of the virus while other people may not be able to pass it on that readily, a research study by The Telegraph revealed. According to the research, the rapid spread of the virus could be because of “atypical symptoms” some patients can have in the early stages after being infected by nCoV. The research was done after studying around 138 people diagnosed with Coronavirus in Wuhan.

The report also mentioned that Briton Steve Walsh is one of the most high profile cases among Coronavirus who is believed to be a super spreader. He was diagnosed in Singapore and it was unknown to him earlier when he visited many places including The Alps. He had infected good 11 people on his journey back to Singapore, the report said. While 11 other people were infected because of him, Walsh has been recovering from this fatal disease.

The report further said that there is technically no scientific explanation as to why some people spread this virus at such a fast pace. However, the virus uses human as carriers, so it is not much of a surprise when more people are infected. A professor of molecular virology at Nottingham University- Jonathan Ball believed that superspreaders are there in a majority of outbreaks, however, he was unable to understand the mechanism. A general thought could be that multiplication of virus is more in some people and therefore, that is translated to huge transmission potential. Bell further told The Telegraph that he was unsure as to why some people are likely to produce more virus.

Meanwhile, the symptoms of this virus resemble that of common flu initially and include high fever, cold, shortness of breath and cough. Therefore, it is advised to take care of oneself by washing hands frequently with soap, using hand sanitizers and avoiding contact with potential infected person.