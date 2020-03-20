Coronavirus Helpline: Here’s how to connect with government’s WhatsApp helpline desk

The number of cases in India has crossed 200 as per ICMR.

Government of India has introduced a WhatApp helpline desk to enable citizens with the information on Coronavirus and raise awareness in the society to prevent the Coronavirus from further damaging health and economy in the country. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has notified a WhatsApp number- 9013151515 on mygov.in to connect with people looking for information about the Coronavirus as well as to clear their doubts. The mygov.in has issued the helpline number with a message that citizens should prepare themselves against the Covid-19 pandemic and not panic in these testing times.

This is how one can interact with the WhatsApp helpline :

Save the helpline number into your contacts.

Send a ‘Hi’ to the helpline contact.

The helpline desk will then respond with the emergency helpline number and email to contact in case of any emergency.

The first message will be instantly followed by a menu comprising of different questions in the form of options in alphabetical order.

You can send any of the alphabet assigned with the question you want to ask.

If you want to understand the full mechanism of Coronavirus spread and infection, ask all questions, one by one by sending alphabets in your response.

The number of cases in India has crossed 200 as per ICMR. The total number of deaths due to the Coronavirus has increased to 4. Prime Minister Modi has urged the people to practice determination and restraint to avoid stepping out of their houses. He also urged the people to impose Janata Curfew on themselves to start the practice of mass isolation. The central government along with state governments have started wider measures to ban mass gatherings, events, places that cause crowd accumulation to prevent community transmission of the disease. Various state governments have ordered the closure of the school, colleges and other facilities that involve people of a sizeable volume as protective measures against the Coronavirus.