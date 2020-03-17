Coronavirus: Guidelines formed for management of bodies infected with COVID-19 virus, says Health Ministry

Health Ministry Lav Aggarwal said the COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 137 and the number of deaths stood at three.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that guidelines for management of bodies infected with novel coronavirus have been formed to define a set of protocols in handling such cases. In a press briefing, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry Lav Aggarwal said the COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 137 and the number of deaths stood at three.

“Guidelines for dead body management towards precautions, infection prevention and control measures, handling of body and environmental disinfection has been formed. “The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 137. Over 5,700 people who came in contact with those that tested positive are under surveillance,” Aggarwal said.

He also said that all tests for coronavirus at private laboratories should be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. “Private labs testing is to ensure real time reporting to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the ICMR,” he said.