Coronavirus: Good news! US regulator approves of portable testing kit that gives results in five minute

The testing kit is very compact and lightweight (6.6lbs) and is as small as the size of a small toaster.

Coronavirus outbreak: Global pharma giant gets approval for its portable, five minute testing kit, according to an IE report. In simple words, this means that the testing device can tell the person whether he/she is COVID-19 positive in just five minutes! These tests have received US regulator’s nod, which means that other countries across the world including India may soon have a change to get access to these kits! With increasing number of Coronavirus cases around the world, demand for Covid19 testing kits has soared. Countries which were laggard in testing the number of people initially have also changed their strategy and stepped up measures to test more and more people. The spread of the virus is worsening every passing day which is putting pressure on the pharmaceutical companies which are manufacturing the testing kits.

Abbott, a global pharma company recently got the clearance from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a testing kit which can ascertain whether a person is positive or not in less than 5 minutes, IE reported. Presently, time taken to get hold of the test results varies from a few hours to more than 2 days in different countries. With more and more portable mini kits of the likes of those produced by Abbott, the battle against the deadly virus may get a boost.

Abbott has said that the company is going to increase the production of such portable kits in the coming days and send it to different parts of the world. To the question on sending the portable kits to India, the company told IE that the company is producing the kits at its full potential and will try to expand its manufacturing capacity to send it to different parts of the world.

The testing kit is very compact and lightweight (6.6lbs) and is as small as the size of a small toaster, IE reported. The kit uses an isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology which is used to get molecular results in a matter of few minutes. The company had got approval for another test kit named m2000 RealTime SARS-CoV-2 EUA from the FDA last week. The company, alone has aimed at facilitating 5 million tests per month with the help of both its testing kits

The company spokesperson also said that currently most of the testing kits are being used in the United States. The 5-minute test has been in use since 2014 in the United States for testing people for Influenza A and Influenza B as well. The approval to use the same technology for testing people for COVID-19 was recently given to the pharma major.