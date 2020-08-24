Coronavirus: Good news! Delhi gets online OPD appointment mobile app for pregnant women, check details

The mobile app and online OPD appointment system has been launched for the Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya in the city, (credit: ANI)

Good news for pregnant women in Delhi! Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched a mobile application and online OPD appointment system of a major maternity hospital in the national capital. The decision is aimed at relieving a large number of pregnant women who are finding it difficult to consult and utilise the health care facilities during the present Covid-19 crisis. The mobile app and online OPD appointment system has been launched for the Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya in the city, according to news agency ANI.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the capacity of the hospital will be increased to cater to the large number of women by increasing its bed strength from the present 106 beds to 281 beds. He also informed that presently the hospital conducts an average of 10000 deliveries in a year and the expanded capacity of the hospital will come to the aid of more women patients.

With many hospitals having been converted into full fledged Covid-19 care centres in the city, a large number of regular patients including pregnant women and those with comorbidities are facing a lot of problems to access the health care services. Even those hospitals which have not been converted into Covid-19 centres are posing problems due to overcrowding and high chances of the spread of the infection.

The mobile app launched by the government will have the facility of queue less appointment, no waiting time, online registration, among others which would ensure that the pregnant women are able to access the healthcare facilities without contracting and exposing themselves to Coronavirus. The application will also ensure that there is minimal contact between the patients and the healthcare providers.