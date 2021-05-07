  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus: Goa reports 4,199 new Covid-19 cases, highest so far; 56 deaths

By: |
May 07, 2021 7:23 PM

The rise, which surpassed Thursday's record hike of 3,869 cases, came as the state government decided to impose a curfew from May 9 to May 24 to contain the pandemic.

Covid-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Goa, IndiaGoa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,12,462, new cases 4,199, death toll 1,557, discharged 79,189, active cases 31,716, samples tested to date 6,98,529.

Goa reported 4,199 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise in the state so far, which took its caseload to 1,12,462, a health department official said.

The rise, which surpassed Thursday’s record hike of 3,869 cases, came as the state government decided to impose a curfew from May 9 to May 24 to contain the pandemic.

Related News

The death toll in the coastal tourist hotspot reached 1,557 as 56 COVID-19 patients died during the day, the official said.

The number of recovered patients rose to 79,189 with 2,175 persons getting discharged from hospitals on Friday. There are 31,716 active cases in the state now.

With 8,170 new tests, the total of samples tested for coronavirus in the state went up to 6,98,529.

Besides announcing curfew, chief minister Pramod Sawant also informed earlier on Friday that carrying negative COVID-19 test report or a vaccination certificate will be mandatory for visitors from other states.

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,12,462, new cases 4,199, death toll 1,557, discharged 79,189, active cases 31,716, samples tested to date 6,98,529.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus Goa reports 4199 new Covid-19 cases highest so far 56 deaths
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Basic difference between oxygen concentrator and oxygen cylinder, their usage — Explained
21.84 lakh people in 18-44 age group vaccinated in 4 days: Manish Sisodia
3Oxygen shortage: Oxygen concentrator demand shoots up, check price, type, how to operate