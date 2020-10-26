Coronavirus global tracker: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate crosses 90%; US, Europe facing rapid resurgence

Coronavirus Covid-19 global tracker: While the recovery rate stood at 90.23 per cent, the case fatality rate was reported at 1.50 per cent, as per details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus cases in India: India has been breathing a sigh of relief as the recovery rate touches a record high. While India is reporting less number of new confirmed active Coronavirus cases and Covid-19 deaths, the US and several countries in Europe are reporting daily growth in coronavirus cases. In India, the recovery rate has crossed 90 per cent even as the number of deaths remained less than 1000 in the last few days.

India has reported 45,149 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours as the country’s total case tally surges to 79,09,960. A total of 480 Covid-19 deaths have been registered to take the toll to 1,19,014. The daily active cases decreased by 14,437 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country to 6,53,717. India has reported 59,105 recovered cases in the last 24 hours taking the total cured cases tally to 71,37,229. The percentage of active cases compared to total cases is 8.26 per cent. While the recovery rate stood at 90.23 per cent, the case fatality rate was reported at 1.50 per cent, as per details shared by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

Australia is a country that managed to control the epidemic so far. However, there several European nations are battling a second wave of Coronavirus infections as countries opting for fresh lockdown measures and state of emergency. Spain has announced a state of emergency. Relaxations have been curbed in Britain. Italy has ordered closures of cinemas, public gyms, and swimming pools. There has been a rapid COVID-19 resurgence in the US too. The US has recorded over 83,000 cases in the 24-hour period, France has registered over 41,000 in a single day, Brazil has recorded over 30,000 in a single day, the UK has recorded over 20,000 in 24 hours, Italy has recorded over 19,000 in a single day, Belgium has registered over 17,000 cases in the 24 hours, and Russia has recorded over 17,000 cases in the 24 hours, and Argentina 15,000 cases in the 24 hours, as per media reports.

China has meanwhile reported the highest number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in nearly seven months. The cases are being predominantly reported in the restive northwestern Xinjiang region, as per a Reuters report.