Coronavirus: Fresh curbs in Maharashtra after Covid-19 second-wave; check details here

Fighting against the unprecedented rise in Coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has asked private establishments including offices, auditoriums, and drama theatres to reduce their staff capacity to 50 percent. The government along with putting a cap on the staff capacity of 50 percent has also issued directions to the government and semi-government departments to consider staggering work hours shifts and work from home options for some employees. However, medical and essential services have been exempted from the recent order issued by the government and can operate at 100 percent capacity, The Indian Express reported. The latest directions to private establishments as well as government/semi-government officers were issued by the office of the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunt.

The government order has also asked the management of theatres, drama auditoriums not to operate beyond 50 percent audience capacity. In addition to limiting the number of visitors to 50 percent of the capacity, the government has also issued directions to bar individuals who are not wearing face masks properly, make available hand sanitiser and temperature measuring devices at the establishments. The government had previously banned all religious, cultural, political, and social gatherings in auditoriums and theatres across the state.

In a clear warning to the private establishments against disobeying the Covid-19 guidelines, the government had on Monday asked all hotels, restaurants, as well as cinema halls to operate only at 50 percent capacity and said that failure to comply with the directions might result in closure of the establishment till the Covid-19 pandemic stays.

Maharashtra on Friday registered a total of 25,833 new Coronavirus cases which is the highest daily tally of Coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic last year. State Capital Mumbail also recorded the single day biggest tally on Friday by registering 3,062 new cases on Friday prompting the BMC officials to begin random rapid antigen testing at shopping malls, bus stands and railway stations.