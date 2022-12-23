Coronavirus: Flyers to undergo COVID test at airports, citizens to avoid public gatherings; Check new guidelines here

Amid the coronavirus scare in China and other countries, the Central government has issued guidelines for international air passengers and said 2 per cent of flyers will have to undergo the random test at airports.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation will ensure 2 per cent of the total passengers on a flight undergo Covid tests at the airport on arrival. Wondering how passengers will be selected?

The Centre said that such passengers will be identified by the airline and they will be allowed to leave the airport after giving the sample. The samples that tested positive for coronavirus will be sent for genome sequencing. This comes amid a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in China, Japan, South Korea, the US, France, Greece, and Italy.

Here are the guidelines suggested by IMA:

The Indian Medical Association has advised citizens to avoid public gatherings such as marriages, political or social meetings as well as international travel amid a rise in Covid cases in some countries.

In an advisory, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also appealed to people to take COVID-19 vaccines, including the precautionary dose, and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as using masks in public places and maintaining social-distancing norms to “overcome the impending Covid outbreak”.

It also advised regular handwashing with soap or sanitisers and consulting doctors in case of symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, and loose motion, among others.

According to available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours from countries such as the US, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil, the IMA said.

“With the robust infrastructure in the public as well as the private sector, dedicated medical manpower, proactive leadership support from the government, and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines, India will be able to manage any eventualities as done in the past,” it said.

The doctors’ body also appealed to the government to upscale preparedness for any such situation as seen in 2021 by issuing necessary instructions to the ministries and departments concerned to make available emergency medicines, oxygen supply and ambulance services.

The IMA has also issued an advisory to its state and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of an outbreak in their areas.

“As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure,” the IMA said.

In the meantime, PM Modi reviewed the COVID situation in the country and cautioned people against complacency. He urged all to wear masks in crowded places, and directed officials to strengthen surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

PM Modi also reiterated that “Covid is not over yet” and advised states to audit Covid-specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of hospital infrastructure, including oxygen cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators, and human resources.

With PTI inputs