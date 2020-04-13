Coronavirus: First COVID-19 case in Nagaland, man tests positive

Published: April 13, 2020 1:17:54 PM

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that a private hospital in Dimapur referred a patient to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19.

The man with coronavirus-like symptoms was admitted to a hospital in Assam's Guwahati, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the official said.

A man from Nagaland has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case reported from the state, an official said on Monday. The man with coronavirus-like symptoms was admitted to a hospital in Assam’s Guwahati, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the official said.

He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment. The patient is not linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, Sarma said. Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has sealed various locations in Dimapur, including the patient’s residential area and the hospital where he was initially admitted, the official said.

