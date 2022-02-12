Live

Covid-19 Cases in India Today, Coronavirus India Statistics Live, Covid-19 Vaccine Registration Live Updates: A US based has also pointed out that the efficacy of the Pfizer/Moderna booster dose wanes in four months all signalling that it is not yet time to lower the guards.

Omicron Coronavirus India Live News, Coronavirus Vaccination Statistics and Registration Latest Updates, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Recent Updates, Covid Restrictions Feb 12 Latest Updates: India on Saturday reported 50,407 new Covid-19 cases, 1,36,962 recoveries and 804 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to latest official data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

As India sees a decline in overall Covid cases, more and more states are beginning to relax Covid-19 induced curbs. Sikkim on Friday released an order announcing markets, shops and commercial establishments to function as normal. The order said that there would be no further restrictions on social, political, religious & sports related gatherings. The Madhya Pradesh government too decided to lift all Covid curbs except for night curfew. Schools and colleges have been reopened at full strength and ban on all events including social, commercial, cultural, political, religious etc. has been fully lifted. Kerala on Friday relaxed Covid restrictions further and decided to allow 1,500 people in major religious festivals and events in the state including Aluva Sivarathri, Maramon Convention and Attukal Pongala.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is also expected to meet next week to take decide on further relaxing COVID-19-related restrictions amid declining cases in the city, official sources told PTI on Friday. The DDMA in its meeting on February 4 had slashed the timing of night curfew by an hour from 11 PM to 5 AM. The DDMA may now decide to entirely lift night curfew in coming days.

On the vaccination front, over 1.2 crore people aged 60 and above are yet to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19, official data from Lok Sabha says. Covid-19 cases in the country are on a constant decline indicating an ebb in the third wave but the World Health Organisation has maintained that the possibility of new Covid variants are high. A US based has also pointed out that the efficacy of the Pfizer/Moderna booster dose wanes in four months all signalling that it is not yet time to lower the guards.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar at the Lok Sabha called reports by an international magazine that India’s Covid mortalities are more than that with the official records as ‘purely speculative’ and made use of ‘non-validated methodology’ to coming to this conclusion and lacked backing of peer-reviewed scientific data.

The national capital for the first time in 2022, recorded fewer than 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 977 people tested positive and the positivity rate was at 1.73 percent on Friday. With declining cases all eyes are on further relaxing Covid-restrictions in Delhi and lifting night curfew. A DDMA meeting is likely to be held next week where a call will be taken on Covid restrictions, news agency PTI reported.

Here are the latest Covid updates: