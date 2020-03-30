Coronavirus: Elon Musk tweets to COVID-19 test kit-maker, sparks rumours of collaboration to counter outbreak!

Health workers prepare to conduct a COVID-19 test for people at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital, in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. (Courtesy: AP Photo)

Coronavirus outbreak: After donating 1,200 ventilators and offering to manufacture more if need be, maverick billionaire and Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk, looked set to further science’s fight against the coronavirus when he tweeted Abbott pharma asking if they could do a fast anti-body test as well. Global pharma giant Abbott created a stir by announcing a portable COVID-19 test kit which will give coronavirus test results in five-minutes-flat. When Abbott announced the launch of this 5-minute coronavirus test kit on Twitter, Elon Musk replied asking if they could make a “fast antibody test” as well.

On its website, Abbott reported that this was its second COVID-19 test apparatus to receive an ‘Emergency Use Authorization’ by the US’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and it expects to produce about 5 million such kits every month. Musk, on the other hand, has been tweeting that ideally, it would be great to combine blood donations with a coronavirus antibody test, so donors would know if they were immune or not. He quoted another tweet and responded, “Refill blood banks & give donors peace of mind.”

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

Musk had initially downplayed the coronavirus outbreak on Twitter, suggesting that ‘kids are essentially immune’ or that the panic was ‘dumb’, but after two employees at Tesla headquarters tested positive for coronavirus, the production at the company’s San Francisco Bay Area plant in Fremont was halted. In a tweet, he revealed that he was distributing 1200 ventilators, and then offered to make ventilators as well.

We expect to have over ~1200 to distribute this week. Getting them delivered, installed & operating is the harder part. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2020

Currently, the test kits for coronavirus take from a few hours to a few days to confirm the diagnosis, and, countries around the world, like India, are awaiting a fast and reliable COVID-19 testing kit. Countries that were earlier laggard in testing have stepped up to the plate as coronavirus grips the world and it looks like the only viable counter to the outbreak so far is social distancing and quarantining. Abbott’s portable kit, and a Made In India kit from Pune startup Mylab, will help accelerate COVID-19 testing the world over and help put a check on the spread of coronavirus.