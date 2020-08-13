Coronavirus drug: Zydus Cadila launches Remdesivir at cheapest rates in India

The company also said that Remdac will be more economical than all other variants of the Remdesivir presently available in the market. (Credit: Indian Express)

Pharma company Zydus Cadila has launched the Remdesivir drug which is being used in the treatment of Coronavirus in the country. The drug which is administered to the patients who show severe symptoms of the disease has been launched under the brand name Remdac by the company, according to a news report by PTI. Remdesivir drug, whose shortage had led to its black marketing and overpricing will now be sold at Rs 2,800 for every 100 mg which is its most economical rate, according to the pharma company. The company also said that Remdac will be more economical than all other variants of the Remdesivir presently available in the market.

Cadila Healthcare Managing Director Dr Sharvil Patel told PTI that the company would like to enable more and more patients to access the critical drug in their treatment of the novel Coronavirus. He also added that throughout the Coronavirus crisis the pharma company’s efforts have been focused on developing vaccines and ramping up the production and distribution of essential and critical drugs. The company also said that after the supply of Remdac through its strong distribution chain, the supply of the essential drug will get beefed up in all the government and private hospitals treating the patients of Coronavirus in the country.

Earlier in the month of June, the pharma company had inked an agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc. to manufacture and distribute the Remdesivir drug in India. The Remdesivir drug has been authorised to be used for emergency purposes on critical patients of Covid-19 by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Indian authorities also sanctioned the use of the drug on severely critical patients of Covid-19. After the pharma company inked the agreement for the manufacturing of the drug in India, it developed the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of the drug at its Ahmedabad drug manufacturing facilities.