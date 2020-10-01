Coronavirus Delhi update: Prevalence of Covid-19 antibodies falls significantly in September, says report

Coronavirus cases in Delhi: Apart from this, the serosurvey revealed that people belonging to the low socioeconomic category and those living in unplanned colonies have shown more seroprevalence. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus cases in Delhi: Recent serosurvey conducted in Delhi showed there has been a dip in overall seroprevalence from around 29 per cent in August to 25.1 per cent in September. This is the third serosurvey which was conducted in Delhi from September 1 to September 7. Earlier, similar studies were conducted in July and August, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The third serosurvey found out that seroprevalence was more among women than men. Apart from this, the serosurvey revealed that people belonging to the low socioeconomic category and those living in unplanned colonies have shown more seroprevalence. During the serosurvey study, participants were screened for the presence of antibodies in the blood to ascertain whether they were infected with Covid-19 in the past or not. The purpose of such a study is to see the overall prevalence of Coronavirus in the community.

As many as 17,409 participants took part in the serosurvey study. Seroprevalence was 14.6 per cent in the southwest district to 31.8 per cent in North West district. The dip seroprevalence was recorded in North East, Central and North Delhi districts. The detailed results of the serosurvey were submitted to the Delhi High Court on September 30.

While the third serosurvey study in Septemeber showed a seroprevalence of 25.1 per cent, the July serosurvey revealed 22.86 per ecnt. In August, the seroprevalence was 29.36 per cent. In July, there were 21,387 participants. In August, the number of participants was 15,046. The August serosurvey showed a seroprevalence of 17.4 per cent in South West and 33.2 per cent in the South East.

The September serosurvey study has shown that seroprevalence was highest (26.3 per cent) among participants hailing from low socioeconomic status with per-capita income of Rs 5,000 or less. In August, the seroprevalence in the same participant group was 20.5 per cent. In August, 29.4 to 31.4 per cent of women participants had seroprevalence and 26.3-28.3 per cent of men had antibodies. In September’s study, seroprevalence in women participants was 25.7-27.1 per cent and in men were 23.5-24.7 per cent. The seroprevalence was also found to be higher among children and the elderly, The Indian Express report says.