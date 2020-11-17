Coronavirus Delhi update: Number of available ICU beds to be increased to 6,000 in the city

Dr Paul said that close to 7,000-8,000 teams will be deployed on this task alone.

With Delhi witnessing a record increase in the number of Coronavirus cases since the past few weeks, the government in close coordination has taken a number of steps to contain the spread of Coronavirus. NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul in a press conference said that presently, about 3,500 ICU beds are available in the national capital and the number of ICU beds will be increased to 6,000 in the next few days. He also informed that 537 new ICU beds have been added at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital in the city in the wake of increasing number of Coronavirus patients who require hospital and ICU support.

Thanking the central government for increasing the number of ICU beds in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that all government agencies have doubled their efforts to limit the spread of Coronavirus in the city, but people’s cooperation in wearing masks and complying with physical distancing guidelines was also very crucial.

Kejriwal also said that the cap on the maximum number of people who can attend a wedding ceremony will be reduced to 50 guests. The administration had earlier allowed 200 guests to attend a marriage ceremony after the Covid-19 situation in the city came under control. Kejriwal said that the decision in this regard has been sent to Lieutenant General Anil Baijal for his approval.

The UT government, in coordination with the teams of the central government, is also looking ahead to step up house-to-house survey in the containment zones in order to trace hidden cases of Coronavirus and enforce strict quarantine measures on the contact of confirmed Coronavirus cases. Dr Paul said that close to 7,000-8,000 teams will be deployed on this task alone.

Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan who was also present in the press conference with Dr Paul said that though the Coronavirus cases have registered a dip in the last 48 hours in the city, it would be early to arrive at any conclusion. On the other hand, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain earlier today said that the third wave of Coronavirus cases in the city had reached its peak and there would be no need to impose any fresh lockdown in the city.