Coronavirus: Delhi reports over 50 new cases on Wednesday after gap of 2 months

While it is too early to term the rise in Covid-19 cases a surge, Delhi has recorded a total of 54 new positive cases on Wednesday after a gap of about two months. The last time the city reported more than 50 cases of Coronavirus was on September 14 with 57 new cases, the Indian Express reported. The national capital was one of the first cities to have turned over the tide of the excruciating second wave of Coronavirus that led to thousands of deaths and lakhs of new infections across the country. The graph of Coronavirus infection steadily came down in Delhi after the end of the second wave and very few cases have been reported in the city for the past several months.

With the season of festivals over and complacency creeping in among the population, the tally of 54 new cases of Coronavirus reported on Wednesday is an important development that might signal the trajectory of the spread of the virus in the next few weeks. While the city reported 54 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, no COvid-19 related casualty came to light on Wednesday. The positivity rate which is derived from the ratio of the total new cases and the total number of Covid-19 tests conducted during a period also remained negligible. On Wednesday, the positivity rate of Coronavirus infection in the city remained at 0.09 percent.

With the cases of Coronavirus registering a slide over the past few months, the availability of health facilities for Covid-19 patients has also strengthened. As per the Indian Express report, out of the total 9135 beds reserved for Coronavirus patients in the city across private and government hospitals, only 170 beds are occupied. Another 164 patients of Coronavirus whose condition was not serious are recuperating from the deadly virus in home quarantine.

On the vaccination front, out of the total 1.5 crore eligible population for Covid-19 vaccine in the Union Territory, a whopping 1.3 crore have been vaccinated with the first dose. However, only 77 lakh people have been fully vaccinated after being administered the second dose of the vaccine.