Coronavirus: Delhi records under 500 cases for first time since March 16, positivity rate under 1%

The worst of the second wave of Coronavirus in the national capital seems to finally have got over with the city registering less than 500 daily cases for the first time since March `16. Delhi recorded a total of 487 new positive Coronavirus cases which is many times less than what the city was recording at the peak of the second wave in April. Moreover, the decline has been persistent despite there being no let up on the number of tests being conducted in the city. On Thursday, a total of 80,046 samples were tested for Coronavirus in the city with only 48 turning out to be positive which translated to a positivity rate of mere 0.61 percent, the Indian Express reported. The daily death toll in the city has also substantially come down in the past few weeks with the city recording a total of 45 Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain who has spearheaded the Covid-19 fight in the national capital during successive waves was quoted as saying that the decline in the cases of Coronavirus in the city was consistent. Citing the number of Coronavirus cases recorded in the last three days, Jain said that the city has consistently kept its Coronavirus positivity rate below 1 for the last 3 days. Jain also said that during the second wave the city had undergone a widespread transmission of the virus resulting in as many as 28000 daily Coronavirus cases.

Maintaining that the vigil against the virus will have to be sustained by all quarters, Jain said that the daily number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi used to be less than 200 before the onset of the second wave. Jain further appealed to the residents of the city to continue taking Coronavirus precautions and maintain physical distance to keep the virus at bay. Wearing face masks at public places and regular hand-washing are the key to keep the city free from the grip of Coronavirus, he said.