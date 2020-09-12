Coronavirus: Delhi hospitals plan more ICU beds for COVID-19 patients as cases surge

Delhi government’s Corona App has pointed out that as much as 68 per cent of ICU beds (non-ventilator) in the city are occupied.

With a spike in the number of Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi, hospitals are in action to increase the number of ICU beds, as per the direction of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In order to provide oxygen support to COVID-19 infected patients, the hospitals have been asked to arrange more non-ventilator ICU beds, The Indian Express reported citing sources. In severe cases of viral infections, it is necessary to have an adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen. Delhi government’s Corona App has pointed out that as much as 68 per cent of ICU beds (non-ventilator) in the city are occupied.

In Lok Nayak hospital, which is the biggest Coronavirus facility in the National Capital, 50 more ICU beds have been added to the previously available 255 beds. According to a senior doctor in the hospital, there are currently 200 ventilator beds along with 100 non-ventilator beds. He said that given there is a need for more beds, the hospital is capable of expanding ICU up to 400 beds.

Similarly, in Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, the report said that the hospital is working on a plan aimed at augmenting the number of ICU beds. As of now, the hospital possesses 200 beds in the ICU and as per the medical director of the hospital Dr. BL Sherwal, the volume can be ramped up to 500 if the need arises. He claimed the hospital has the capacity as well as the infrastructure to strengthen critical care facilities.

In the case of private hospitals, the report underlined that hospitals like Fortis Vasant Kunj, and Ganga Ram Hospital, the facilities are stretched already. It is running beyond the existing capacity as of now and the hospitals will need to check if they can arrange for more ICU beds.

Meanwhile, the number of total COVID-19 cases in Delhi has crossed 2 lakh where 26,907 cases are still active. Among the active cases, 6,031 are admitted to hospitals whereas others are under home isolation.