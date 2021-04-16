  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus: Delhi govt orders linking of public, pvt sector diagnostic labs to ensure timely processing of COVID-19 samples

By: |
April 16, 2021 10:07 PM

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of both 19,486 COVID-19 cases and 141 fatalities on Friday.

Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike of both 19,486 COVID-19 cases and 141 fatalities on Friday.

The Delhi government has issued an order for linking of public and private sector diagnostic labs to ensure timely processing of samples for COVID-19 test, the authorities said on Friday.

The order comes amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

A total of 98,957 tests — 64,939 RT-PCR and 34,018 rapid antigen — were conducted in the city on Thursday, it showed.
A total of 98,957 tests — 64,939 RT-PCR and 34,018 rapid antigen — were conducted in the city on Thursday, it showed.

The bulletin said that an “order has been issued regarding linkage of public and private sector labs with each district of the NCT of Delhi to ensure adequate number of slots available in labs to get their samples processed within a stipulated time frame”.

Delhi has a total of 11 administrative districts and a population of nearly 2 crore.

The number of cumulative COVID-19 cases in Delhi on Friday stood at 8,03,623. Over 7.3 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far.

