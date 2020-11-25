Coronavirus: Delhi-based startup comes up with air disinfectant that claims to break spread of Covid-19

UVHeal SafeAir, manufactured by Delhi-based Airific Systems Pvt. Ltd, reportedly has the capability to provide virus-free air which includes viruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

Several experts, scientists around the world have claimed that viruses like SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, can easily spread through indoor air circulation systems. In order to disinfect the indoor air, a Delhi-based tech start-up has introduced “UVHeal SafeAir” – an ultra-modern “UV-Based HVAC Air Disinfectant” for central air conditioning systems and claimed to break the spread of airborne diseases.

UVHeal SafeAir, manufactured by Delhi-based Airific Systems Pvt. Ltd, reportedly has the capability to provide virus-free air which includes viruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). It kills 90 per cent to 99 per cent viruses, bacteria, yeast and mold (fungi) within seconds without requiring chemical and creating Ozone, the company claimed. The firm is developing a real-time analysis software that will integrate with a mobile app.

UV Heal SafeAir uses the proven UVGI (ultraviolet germicidal irradiation) technology to disinfect the circulated air by destroying the Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or Ribonucleic acid (RNA) of the dangerous viruses and bacteria present and hence stopping these airborne pathogens from replicating– right at the point from where the air is supplied to any premises. The product is suitable to be used in all the public places equipped with central air conditioning systems like airports, hospitals, theatres, hotels, offices, schools and colleges, restaurants, and even industrial areas.

The International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) and American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) has also suggested that UVC disinfection technology can efficiently combat the viruses such as SARS COV-1, SARS COV-2, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), etc.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected individuals as well as organizations. Now is the time when we adapt ourselves to the scenario. Technology has always been at the forefront of all our products and businesses and UVHeal SafeAir is no different. There are many inbuilt technology features within the product, and we have developed a special software based on computational fluid dynamics and using simulation tools to get the highest efficient design with the highest desired efficiency to work on customer solutions,” Ankit Sharma, Director, Airific Systems Pvt. Ltd. said.