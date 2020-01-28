Coronavirus death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases

Published: January 28, 2020 7:16:27 AM

The health commission in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus and 1,291 more people were infected.

The health commission in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus. (Reuters photo)

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said Tuesday.

The health commission in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus and 1,291 more people were infected, raising the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4,000 nationwide.

