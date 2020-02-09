Coronavirus death toll in China climbs to 811

On Saturday, 600 people recovered and walked out of the hospitals.

The death toll in China due to novel coronavirus epidemic rose to 811, while the confirmed cases jumped to over 37,000, the National Health Commission announced on Sunday. Eighty-nine deaths were reported on Saturday and there were 2,656 new confirmed cases of the deadly infection, it said in its daily report. A total of 811 people have died of the disease so far and 37,198 confirmed cases have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Among the 89 deaths, 81 were from Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, two in Henan, and one each in Hebei, Heilongjiang, Anhui, Shandong, Hunan and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, it said. On Saturday, 600 people recovered and walked out of the hospitals. This included 324 in Hubei province, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.