Coronavirus cure: Pune district starts work on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

By: |
November 5, 2020 10:10 PM

The Pune district administration on Thursday said it has started preparations to distribute vaccine for COVID-19 once it becomes available and frontline workers will get priority in receiving the antidote.

covid vaccine distribution planPune starts working on Covid19 vaccine distribution plan

The distribution will be done under NEGCAV (National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19) programme. A senior official said as per the programme, frontline workers, including health professionals, nurses, doctors, lab technicians, ward boys, administrative staff, ambulance driverss, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, security staff working in government as well as private medical care facilities will be given the vaccine on priority once it becomes available.

“There are around 1.10 lakh frontline workers in Pune district and the process of creating their database has started,” said collector Rajesh Deshmukh. Relevant information is being uploaded on COVID-19 Vaccination Beneficiary Management System, he said. Pharmacists, physiotherapist, radiographers, scientists, researchers, sanitation workers, among others, too, will get the vaccine on priority, Deshmukh said.

