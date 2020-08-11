Coronavirus crisis: Prime Minister Modi meets with CMs of 10 worst affected Covid-19 states

The states which have been invited for the meet have been reporting an increased number of Covid-19 cases in the country for the last few weeks. (credit: ANI)

In an attempt to bring down the load of Coronavirus cases among the worst 10 affected states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the respective Chief Ministers of the respective states. The video conference meet was held with the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the Prime Minister and the heads of the state governments, the meeting is also being attended by Defence MinisterRajnath Singh, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The states which have been invited for the meet have been reporting an increased number of Covid-19 cases in the country for the last few weeks. The meeting also assumes significance as this is the first meet which has been called by the Prime Minister during phase 3 Unlock in the country. Before this meet, PM Modi has held a total of 6 meetings with the CMs of various state governments on the issue of Covid-19 crisis. Successive virtual meetings with the states have been convened by the central government during the Covid-19 crisis with an aim to take unanimous decisions along with developing a common strategy to tackle the pandemic across the country.

After recording over 60,000 Coronavirus cases for four days in succession, the tally of the cases fell for the first time on Monday when the country recorded less than 55,000 cases. So far, the total number of Covid-19 cases traced in the country is 22.68 lakh. However, with an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the number of recovered patients is also increasing. A total of over 15.8 lakh patients have already recovered in the country pushing the recovery rate to an aggregate of 69.80 per cent.