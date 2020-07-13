Coronavirus vaccine latest update: World’s first Covid19 vaccine is here? Know details

Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine news latest update: Around the world, there are more than 135 potential candidates at the preclinical stage. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine news latest update: Russia has claimed that a Moscow-based University has successfully completed the trials of the World’s first coronavirus. Meanwhile, in India, human trials for potential COVID19 vaccine COVAXIN has reportedly been initiated. However, French epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet has cautioned that he would be surprised if the world gets 100-percent effective Coronavirus Vaccine by 2021.

Around the world, there are more than 135 potential candidates at the preclinical stage. 14 potential candidates for the COVID19 vaccine are at the Phase I stage. Over 22 potential vaccines for Coronavirus are in the human trials.

Russia has claimed that Moscow State Medical University has successfully completed the clinical trials for the world’s first coronavirus vaccine. Director of the Institute for Translation Medicine and Biotechnology Vadim Tarasov has revealed that the first batch of volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and the second group will be discharged on July 20. Clinical trials of coronavirus vaccine began at the Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology on June 18.

Reports are indicating that COVAXIN, jointly developed by Bharat Biotech, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and National Institute of Virology, Pune, has entered the human trials phase. Another potential candidate Zydus Cadila is still at Phase I.

In the UK, two potential Coronavirus vaccine candidates have raised hopes. One is developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca is at Phase III. Another is being developed by Imperial College London and its has entered the Phase II stage.

In the US, a potential COVID19 vaccine developed by Moderna is at the Phase II stage and another vaccine Novavax is at the Phase II stage.

In China, there are four potential coronavirus vaccine candidates that are at different stages of development. Wuhan Institute and Sinopharm’s COVID19 vaccine candidate is at the Phase II stage. Sinovac and Instituto Butantan are developing one which is at the Phase III stage. CanSino Biological Inc. and Beijing Institue of Biotech’s potential coronavirus candidate has been approved for military use. Beijing Institute of Biological products and Sinopharm’s vaccine candidate is at the Phase II stage.

In Germany, BioNTech, Pfizer, and Fosun Pharma’s potential vaccine candidate has managed to reach the Phase II stage of development.

In Australia, Vaxine Pty Ltd and Medytox’s potential vaccine candidate is at Phase I stage.