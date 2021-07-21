coronavirus, coronavirus case today, india coronavirus, corona india latest, covid latest, sputnik pfizer, moderna, covishield, kerala coronavirus, kerala bakarid, maharashtra coronavirus, delta, delta plus, alpha, beta, Lambda, norovirus coronavirus cases in india, covid-19 india case, coronavirus vaccine registration online, coronavirus india statistics, covid-19 third wave in india, coronavirus cases total count, covid-19 in india latest update, coronavirus india live news
  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus India Latest Live Updates What is India’s true pandemic toll? 40-50 lakh died due to Covid says study

Coronavirus India Latest Live Updates: What is India’s true pandemic toll? 40-50 lakh died due to Covid, says study

By: |
Updated: July 21, 2021 7:58 am

Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Vaccine Registration Online, Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Third Wave India July 21 Live Updates: From swollen Ganga to round-the-clock pyres at crematorium grounds and non-stop burials, India witnessed an unprecedented health crisis.

Coronavirus Cases in India Latest Update, Covid-19 Vaccine Registration Online, Covid Variants latest news, Alpha Beta, Delta, Delta Plus liveA health worker prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to administer to a beneficiary at a hospital in Kochi. (PTI photo)

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live Update, Coronavirus Statistics India Live News: How devastating was the second wave in India? The latest study by the Center for Global Development says that as opposed to the official figure recorded by the Narendra Modi government, India’s real pandemic death toll is ten times higher. Around five million or 50 lakh more people died till June 2021. This coincides with the peak of the second wave in India. This is the first time that any study has exposed the extent of the second wave horror. From swollen Ganga to round-the-clock pyres at crematorium grounds and non-stop burials, India witnessed an unprecedented health crisis. Arvind Subramanian, one of the co-authors of the study, says that instead of absolute numbers, the study is trying the bring out the sheer magnitude of the human disaster.

Here are the top, verified Covid updates from India and across the world:

 

Live Blog

Coronavirus India Statistics Live Update: Third Wave Latest News, Delta, Delta Plus, Alpha Beta, Kerala Maharashtra, Delhi Uttar Pradessh, Karnataka, Supreme Court, CoWin Updates, Corona Vaccination Live news

Highlights

    CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Sero survey: Nearly 68% of Indians have Covid antibodies
    2Reduced health budget allocations affecting marginalised groups: Oxfam India
    3No shortage of Covid vaccines, no delay in placing orders with domestic manufacturers: Govt