Summer re-run? At nearly 4K, India sees massive spike in daily Covid cases; Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 begins – Top Updates

After a much-necessary relief in terms of daily case count last month, India is once again seeing a massive rise in new Covid-19 infections. The health bulletin released by the Centre shows that the country registered 3,712 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday. There has been a spurt in the active case count also. The official data suggests that 1,123 infections were added to the national active case count in the last 24 hours. With this, India’s active case count stands at 19,509. Other key indicator – Covid fatalities – remained under control. The government records show that the country registered five corona deaths in the span of single day.

In terms of state-wise tally, Maharashtra is repeating the past trends with sharp surge in fresh infections. Current data shows that state has recorded over 1,000 cases with new month beginning. At 1,081, Maharashtra’s Covid tally is highest that the state has seen in last three months. Out of nearly 20,000 active cases across India, Maharashtra alone has over 4,000 active cases. It should also be noted that the state has also witnessed new infections related to the sub-lineages of the Omicron variant. While it is too early to say whether this new strain is responsible for the spike, Maharashtra government has made it clear that it will not hesitate in reintroducing Covid curbs, should the situation worsen.