Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: Assam imposes full lockdown in these 7 districts from today; after Manali, huge crowd in Mussoorie

A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine as others wait outside, during a special vaccination drive for employees of various restaurants, saloons and beauty parlours, at Meenatai Thackeray hospital in Navi Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India on July 7 Live Updates: Is it pandemic fatigue? Is it plain boredom? Or just a strong urge of doing something on whim? How would you explain the massive crowd of tourists thronging popular hill stations such as Manali and Mussoorie? While health experts have repeatedly said that there is no escaping from another wave of deaths and destruction if we let our guard down, the viral photos show people are not in any mood to listen to the warnings. From National Capital Delhi shutting down marketplaces due to laxity in following Covid norms, states such as Assam has decided to impose total lockdown in seven districts from today. These seven districts are Sonitpur, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Golaghat, Morigaon and Jorhat.

Apart from these curbs, another consistent issue is of poor vaccination rate. China has been vaccinating more than 1 crore people every day. In comparison to that, India’s vaccination rate hovers somewhere around the 40-50 lakh mark. Scientists have said that the Delta variant can escape the defence shield of vaccines. Yet the inoculation provides enough immunity that can help in avoiding hospitalisation.

Do stay with us as we bring you the latest on the coronavirus pandemic from India and around the world: