Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: Experts say latest spike in fresh Covid cases hint at onset of third wave

A volunteer gives liquid soap to a homeless man as he takes a bath on a bus equipped with showers during a mass vaccination program for people living on the streets in Costa Rica's San Jose. (Reuters photo)

Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India on July 19 Live Updates: After the ‘100-day’ warning by the Narendra Modi government, states have sprung into action to avert the third wave of coronavirus infections. Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has decided to make negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for entry for those travelling from other parts of the country. This comes shortly after the Yogi Adityanath government called off this year’s Kanwar Yatra. While the situation in India remains somewhat in control, cases have been on rising across the world. The more contagious Delta variant has fuelled a fresh spike in the US and the UK. Many experts say that the world is witnessing the early phase of the third wave of coronavirus infections. Amid this alarm, another grave situation is causing trouble for the global authorities. The imbalance in the vaccine distribution and the abject inequity between the vaccinated and those still waiting for the first dose is widening with each passing day.

As the world scrambles to come up with a new gameplan to battle the latest phase if the coronavirus war, here are the top Covid updates and verified developments from India and around the globe: