Coronavirus India Latest Update Live: Experts say latest spike in fresh Covid cases hint at onset of third wave

Coronavirus Statistics India, Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India on July 19 Live Updates: After the ‘100-day’ warning by the Narendra Modi government, states have sprung into action to avert the third wave of coronavirus infections. Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has decided to make negative RT-PCR reports mandatory for entry for those travelling from other parts of the country. This comes shortly after the Yogi Adityanath government called off this year’s Kanwar Yatra. While the situation in India remains somewhat in control, cases have been on rising across the world. The more contagious Delta variant has fuelled a fresh spike in the US and the UK. Many experts say that the world is witnessing the early phase of the third wave of coronavirus infections. Amid this alarm, another grave situation is causing trouble for the global authorities. The imbalance in the vaccine distribution and the abject inequity between the vaccinated and those still waiting for the first dose is widening with each passing day.
As the world scrambles to come up with a new gameplan to battle the latest phase if the coronavirus war, here are the top Covid updates and verified developments from India and around the globe:
Highlights
China reported 31 new coronavirus cases in mainland on July 18 compared to 33 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Monday.Of the new cases, 26 originated overseas, and five were local transmissions, all in the southwestern border province of Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.Another 17 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected on the mainland on July 18, compared to 27 a day earlier. China does not count asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.China's total accumulated COVID-19 cases has now reached 92,277, with deaths unchanged at 4,636. - Reuters
London clubbers on Monday flocked to one of the first rule-free live music events since the pandemic began last year, dancing through the night and rejoicing in human interaction as England lifted most COVID restrictions at midnight.Britain, which has one of the world's highest death tolls from COVID, is facing a new wave of cases, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is lifting most restrictions in England in what some have dubbed "Freedom Day".Epidemiologists are generally skeptical that lifting restrictions is the right thing to do, but many young British people have had enough of more than 1 1/2 years of lockdowns, say they and crave a party."I have not been allowed to dance for like what seems like forever," said Georgia Pike, 31, at the Oval Space in Hackney, east London. - Reuters
Singapore's health ministry on Sunday "strongly" advised unvaccinated individuals, especially the elderly, to stay home as much as possible over the next few weeks, citing heightened concerns about the risk of community spread of COVID-19.The country reported 88 new locally-transmitted coronavirus cases on Sunday, the highest daily toll since August last year, driven by growing clusters of infections linked to karaoke bars and a fishery port.Though Singapore's daily cases are only a fraction of the number being reported among its Southeast Asian neighbours, the jump in infections is a setback for the Asian business hub, which has successfully contained its earlier outbreaks. On July 10, it had reported no new cases.As a precaution, authorities on Sunday shut fresh fish and seafood stalls in markets across the city-state as it tested fishmongers for COVID-19. - Reuters
Two-thirds of people in Japan do not believe the country can host a safe and secure Olympics amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, according to a survey published by the Asahi newspaper just four days before the opening ceremony in Tokyo.In the poll, 68% of respondents expressed doubt about the ability of Olympic organisers to control coronavirus infections, with 55% saying they were opposed to the Games going ahead.Three-quarters of the 1,444 people in the telephone survey said they agreed with a decision to ban spectators from events.As COVID-19 cases rise in Tokyo, which is under a fourth state of emergency, public concern has grown that hosting an event with tens of thousands of overseas athletes, officials and journalists could accelerate infection rates in Japan's capital and introduce variants that are more infectious or deadlier. - Reuters
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 546 to 3,745,227, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by 1 to 91,363, the tally showed. - Reuters