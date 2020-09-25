Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How close are we to a COVID-19 vaccine? Check latest status

Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine update, tracker: Oxford-AstraZeneca is still waiting for the US drug regulator to approve the restart of the clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the US. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine update, tracker: When will we get a Coronavirus vaccine? The answer to the million dollars question is yet to be found out. However, researchers have been working on as many as 170 Coronavirus vaccine candidates. So far, 42 have managed to reach the different stages of human trials and five experimental vaccine candidates have been approved for early or limited usage.

Coronavirus vaccines at Phase 3 of Human Trials

CanSino Biologics’ Ad5-nCoV, Oxford-AstraZeneca’s ChAdOx1 nCoV-19-AZD1222, Sinovac’s CoronaVac, Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ-78436735, Moderna’s mRNA-1273, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products-Sinopharm’s vaccine candidate, Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162, and Russia’s Sputnik-V are at Phase 3. Apart from this, the University of Melbourne’s vaccine candidate is at Phase 2/3. Novavax Inc has started a late-stage trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the UK in partnership with the government’s Vaccines Taskforce.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd could begin late-stage Indian clinical trials of Russia’s potential coronavirus vaccine in the next few weeks, as per a Reuters report.

Serum Institute has started developing its own Coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with SpyBiotech. Phase 1/Phase 2 human trials are being conducted in Australia. The serum has already tied up Oxford-AstraZeneca and Novavax to mass-produce their vaccine candidates when they are ready. US-based Codagenix Inc has stated that the Serum Institute of India has started manufacturing its potential COVID-19 vaccine CDX-005 and it was expecting to begin an early-stage human trial of the vaccine by the end of 2020 in the UK.

China’s Sinovac Biotech has said that it was expecting to begin analyzing final-stage human trial data on its coronavirus vaccine candidate this year to decide whether it is effective enough to seek regulatory approval before trial completion. Pfizer-BioNTech has already said it would know in October if its experimental vaccine works, while Moderna said interim analysis of its vaccine trial data is projected to occur in November. Oxford-AstraZeneca is still waiting for the US drug regulator to approve the restart of the clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the United States almost three weeks after it was paused due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, in the US, a debate is going on over adopting strict measures before approving a Coronavirus candidate. The scientific head of the US government program designed to speed the development of COVID-19 vaccines Dr. Moncef Slaoui has asserted that he supports stricter rules to grant emergency use of new inoculations against the novel coronavirus. However, US President Donald Trump has said that he may or may not approve any new, more stringent FDA standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying such a proposal would appear political.

A vaccine for COVID-19 by the end of the year will be the fastest pace for a novel pathogen in history, the White House said on Thursday, asserting that it has been the goal of the administration and it is still on track for that. “We do expect to have a vaccine by the end of the year. That has always been the goal and we are still on track for that,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said.

Britain is planning to host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the project. The so-called “challenge trials” are expected to begin in January at a quarantine facility in London, as per a Reuters report.