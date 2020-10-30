Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine update: Covaxin aims 60 per cent efficacy rate, US firms eye December roll out

Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine: Eminent American infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has revealed that the first doses of a "safe and effective" vaccine against Covid-19 is likely to become available to "high-risk Americans" in late December or early January 2020. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine update: With Delhi, Kerala in India, the US, and several countries in Europe witnessing a resurgence in Coronavirus cases, the requirement for the Covid-19 vaccine has become paramount more than ever. The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that scientists are working on more than 150 potential Covid-19 vaccine candidates. Out of the total, only 11 experimental Coronavirus vaccine candidates have managed to enter the late-stage human trials.

Coronavirus vaccine in India, Covaxin

India’s indigenous vaccine ‘Covaxin’ maker Bharat Biotech has said that his firm would ensure an efficacy rate of at least 60 per cent. This means the Coronavirus candidate will improve immunity against the virus in at least 60 per cent of its volunteers. The 60 per cent efficacy rate, if achieved, would help Bharat Biotech meet the criteria of 50 per cent efficacy cut-off set by the drug regulator in India and international agencies, as per an Indian Express report.

Coronavirus vaccine US, Moderna, Pfizer

Eminent American infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has revealed that the first doses of a “safe and effective” vaccine against Covid-19 is likely to become available to “high-risk Americans” in late December or early January 2020. Fauci’s claims came based on Moderna and Pfizer’s recent announcements pertaining to their experimental Covid-19 vaccine candidates. Fauci has claimed, “The first interim look (at trial results) should be, we hope, within the next few weeks.”

On Thursday, Moderna announced that the interim data from its large, late-stage trial will be announced in November. Earlier in October, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla wrote an open letter revealing that the company would apply for “Emergency Authorization Use” for its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the US once the “safety milestone is achieved in the third week of November.”

Coronavirus vaccine China

In the late-stage clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine candidates, Chiese firms have the maximum representation. Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac has already been approved for emergency use in China. High-risk groups such as medical staff have been vaccinated so far. CanSino Biologics in its early results has showcased the Coronavirus vaccine candidate is safe even as late-stage trials have begun in Russia.

Coronavirus vaccine Russia

In a major development, Russia has “temporarily paused” the vaccination of new volunteers in its human trial of Coronavirus vaccine “Sputnik V”. President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia was facing challenges scaling up production of its main COVID-19 vaccine due to problems with equipment availability but hoped to start mass vaccinations by the end of the year, as per a Reuters report.