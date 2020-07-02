Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine latest update: India, Oxford, Moderna lead race to produce vaccine against deadly virus

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has received approval from Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to start phase I and II clinical trials. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine latest update, status, progress, human trials, latest news: Coronavirus has thrown a challenge in front of humankind and researchers are tirelessly working towards developing the COVID-19 vaccine around the world. As per the latest information, scientists are working on over 150 vaccines for coronavirus. Out of these, 130 are at preclinical phases, 13 are at Phase 1, nine have managed to reach Phase II, three are at Phase III.

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine India COVAXIN

India has joined the race to produce the Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine and so far positive signs have emerged during the research process. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has received approval from Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) to start phase I and II clinical trials. Bharat Biotech is producing the vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institue of Virology (NIV). As per reports, pre-clinical trials yielded positive results.

Assam’s Dibrugarh-based Regional Medical Research Centre has successfully isolated SARS-CoV-2 virus. This can be used for the production of a Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying by PTI. The RMRC has become the third government laboratory in the country after the NIV, Pune; and the CCMB, Hyderabad, to isolate the virus.

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Oxford

University of Oxford’s potential Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine trial has got “right sort of immune response”. A professor of vaccinology at the university said 8,000 volunteers were enrolled for the Phase III of its trial into the vaccine, AZD1222. This has been licensed to AstraZeneca. Phase III of the human trials will assess and monitor how the vaccine works in a large number of people over the age of 18, and how well the vaccine works to prevent people from becoming infected and unwell with COVID-19, as per Reuters report.

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine USA Moderna

US-based pharmaceutical giant Moderna Inc. has shown many promises with its probable Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine. In July, the company will start the largest phase of the clinical trials of its Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine. The top official has revealed that the results of the company’s vaccine ‘mRNA-1273’ will be out by October this year.

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine China

China has been developing its own Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine through a research and biotech firm, CanSino. The organization has started clinical trials. However, China’s Central Military Commission has given its approval for use in a restricted manner. Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences is co-producing the Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine.

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Imperial College of London

Imperial College of London has successfully started phase I clinical trial for its Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine. The UK government is funding the research process for this vaccine. The organization is hopeful about achieving final results by the first half of next year.

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Sanofi GlaxoSmithKline

Two pharmaceutical giants Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline have joined together to produce a Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine. Sanofi has stated that it was hopeful of speeding the process of phase I and II from September to December. The company has promised to produce as many as 100 million vaccine doses.

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine Thailand

Thailand-based medical researchers have been working on developing a coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine. Chulalongkorn University’s Center of Excellence in Vaccine Research and Development has yielded positive results during the animal testing phase and is hopeful of starting human clinical trials in October.