Coronavirus in India Live Updates: India records 72,330 new cases in steepest 1-day rise in 6 months, 459 deaths in 24 hours

At 2 million doses on daily basis, it would take India around two years to vaccinated 60% of the population. (Express photo By Harmeet Sodhi)

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: As the second wave of the coronavirus batters surge districts, India has begun vaccinating people above the age of 45 years from today. While the current average is roughly between 2 to 2.5 million jabs daily, India frantically needs to ramp up the vaccination. This is the third phase of the vaccination, which will see the critical group getting the Covid jabs. Trends suggest that nearly 90 per cent of the Covid deaths have been reported from the age group of 45 and above. With the comorbidity clause gone, now anyone can register on the CoWin portal and get herself/himself vaccinated.

In a meeting earlier this week, the Centre had told the states to vaccinate every 45+ individual in the districts reporting a maximum number of cases. With a double-digit positivity rate, the focus will be on Maharashtra. A major issue apart from a logistical point of view is the sheer vaccine hesitancy among the masses. While the government is trying extremely hard to convince people, the success of the vaccination drive lies with the public. Many states are reporting hotspots and super-spreader events. Instead of national lockdown, the focus has now shifted to more localised restrictions. Now several states have issued orders regarding RT-PCR reports for inter-state travellers.

Will India achieve the target of 5 million doses per day? As the nation witnesses another phase of inoculation here’s looking at how the general public embrace of the idea of Covid shots and what are the latest developments from state-wise restrictions and other rules. Follow our LIVE BLOG for the most recent news, views and more on the coronavirus pandemic from India and across the world.