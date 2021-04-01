Coronavirus in India Live Updates: India records 72,330 new cases in steepest 1-day rise in 6 months, 459 deaths in 24 hours

Live Blog
coronavirus in India coronavirus live updates corona India lockdown, maharahstra lockdown, bihar lockdown, karnataka lockdown, uttarakhand lockdown, rishikesh, haridwar, noida, ghaziabad, delhi, mumbai, containment zones today, vaccination centres, cowin, cowin registration
Highlights
Sharpest single-day increase since last October, 72,330 people infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data states.
Mizoram on Thursday reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,476, an official said. Two cases were reported from the Aizawl district and one from the Hnahthial district, he said. Two women, aged 23 and 21, who returned from Mumbai and Pune were among the new patients, he said. A three-year-old boy was also diagnosed with COVID-19 during contact tracing, the official said. All the patients were asymptomatic, he added Mizoram now has 31 active cases, while 4,434 people have recovered. The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 11. Altogether, 2,53,203 samples have been tested till date, including 803 on Wednesday. The recovery rate is 99.06 per cent.- PTI
Good Morning! As the financial year begins today, we will see the rollout of the phase 3 corona vaccination drive. If we don't want new lockdowns, we must get ourselves vaccinated now! Stay with us as we report newest developments from India and around globe.