  4. Coronavirus in India Live Updates India records 72330 new cases in steepest 1-day rise in 6 months 459 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: India records 72,330 new cases in steepest 1-day rise in 6 months, 459 deaths in 24 hours

Updated: April 1, 2021 10:14:01 am

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: The biggest jump in fresh Covid cases comes as the Modi govt begins the third phase of the corona vaccination today.

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: As the second wave of the coronavirus batters surge districts, India has begun vaccinating people above the age of 45 years from today. While the current average is roughly between 2 to 2.5 million jabs daily, India frantically needs to ramp up the vaccination. This is the third phase of the vaccination, which will see the critical group getting the Covid jabs. Trends suggest that nearly 90 per cent of the Covid deaths have been reported from the age group of 45 and above. With the comorbidity clause gone, now anyone can register on the CoWin portal and get herself/himself vaccinated.

In a meeting earlier this week, the Centre had told the states to vaccinate every 45+ individual in the districts reporting a maximum number of cases. With a double-digit positivity rate, the focus will be on Maharashtra. A major issue apart from a logistical point of view is the sheer vaccine hesitancy among the masses. While the government is trying extremely hard to convince people, the success of the vaccination drive lies with the public. Many states are reporting hotspots and super-spreader events. Instead of national lockdown, the focus has now shifted to more localised restrictions. Now several states have issued orders regarding RT-PCR reports for inter-state travellers.

Will India achieve the target of 5 million doses per day? As the nation witnesses another phase of inoculation here’s looking at how the general public embrace of the idea of Covid shots and what are the latest developments from state-wise restrictions and other rules. Follow our LIVE BLOG for the most recent news, views and more on the coronavirus pandemic from India and across the world.

Live Blog

Highlights

    10:14 (IST)01 Apr 2021
    Coronavirus Covid 19 latest live tracker: Over 70,000 new Covid cases in last 24 hours reported in India

    Sharpest single-day increase since last October, 72,330 people infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data states.

    10:02 (IST)01 Apr 2021
    Coronavirus Covid 19 latest live tracker: Mizoram reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

    Mizoram on Thursday reported three new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 4,476, an official said. Two cases were reported from the Aizawl district and one from the Hnahthial district, he said. Two women, aged 23 and 21, who returned from Mumbai and Pune were among the new patients, he said. A three-year-old boy was also diagnosed with COVID-19 during contact tracing, the official said. All the patients were asymptomatic, he added Mizoram now has 31 active cases, while 4,434 people have recovered. The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 11. Altogether, 2,53,203 samples have been tested till date, including 803 on Wednesday. The recovery rate is 99.06 per cent.- PTI

    09:58 (IST)01 Apr 2021
    Coronavirus Covid 19 latest live tracker: Vaccinate, Vaccinate, vaccinate India!

    Good Morning! As the financial year begins today, we will see the rollout of the phase 3 corona vaccination drive. If we don't want new lockdowns, we must get ourselves vaccinated now! Stay with us as we report newest developments from India and around globe.

