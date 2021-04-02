Coronavirus Lockdown India Live News: 72,330 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, Delhi CM to hold ‘urgent’ meeting

the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,22,21,665. (Photo source: IE)

Coronavirus India Lockdown Live Updates: The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise as India reported the highest single-day rise of 2021 with 72,330 new infections in a span of 24 hours. With this, the nationwide tally of cases has increased to 1,22,21,665. Among the worst-hit states is Maharashtra which has reported the highest daily new cases at 39,544.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an ‘urgent’ meeting today to prepare an action plan in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Apart from the health minister, officials of concerned departments will also be part of the meeting.

India has already launched the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, open for all aged 45 and above. In a bid to exponentially expand the inoculation drive, the Centre has announced that all vaccination centres, public and private both, will remain operational throughout April, including on gazetted holidays.

For all the recent news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic from India and across the world, keep following our LIVE BLOG.