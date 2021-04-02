Coronavirus Lockdown India Live News: 72,330 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours, Delhi CM to hold ‘urgent’ meeting

Coronavirus Cases in India, Covid-19 Lockdown in India Live Updates: India has reported the highest single-day rise of 2021 with 72,330 new infections in a span of 24 hours. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,22,21,665.
the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,22,21,665.
Among the worst-hit states is Maharashtra which has reported the highest daily new cases at 39,544.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an ‘urgent’ meeting today to prepare an action plan in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Apart from the health minister, officials of concerned departments will also be part of the meeting.
India has already launched the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination, open for all aged 45 and above. In a bid to exponentially expand the inoculation drive, the Centre has announced that all vaccination centres, public and private both, will remain operational throughout April, including on gazetted holidays.
Highlights
Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. (PTI)
Authorities in Delhi have decided to "optimally utilise" all COVID-19 vaccination centres in public and private sectors to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of vaccination in view of the surge in cases, according to an official order. Delhi recorded 2,790 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the highest daily count this year while nine more people died due to the infection, taking the toll to 11,036, according to the health department. "In view of surge in COVID-19 cases in states and union territories, it has been decided to optimally utilise all COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) in public and private sector to ensure rapid increase in the pace and coverage of covid vaccination," reads the order issued by the city health department. (PTI)
US health officials have authorised two more over-the-counter COVID-19 tests that can be used at home to get quick results. The Food and Drug Administration decision this week is expected to vastly expand the availability of cheap home tests that many experts have recommended for months. The FDA says tests made by Abbott and Quidel can now be sold without a prescription. That will allow people to test themselves repeatedly at home. The home tests allow users to collect a sample themselves with a nasal swab that is then inserted into a test strip. Results are usually available in 10 to 20 minutes. Repeat testing is important to reduce chances of false results. Both tests can be used by adults to test children 2 years and older. (PTI)
With 93 new cases, the COVID-19 tally of Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 26,193 on Thursday, according to official data. The number of active cases of the coronavirus infection rose to 399, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh health department for a 24-hour period. Also, 25 COVID-19 patients got discharged in the said period, with the total number of recoveries reaching 25,703 in the district, the fifth highest in the state, the data showed. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities on Thursday, pushing the state's infection tally to 6,19,783 and the death toll to 8,820, according to a Health Department bulletin. Meanwhile, the district courts campuses of Lucknow and Kaushambi were closed after some judges and staff members tested positive for coronavirus. The government has also issued guidelines for the operation of higher educational institutes, including universities. According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 11,918, of which 6,722 are in home isolation, 287 in private hospitals and the rest in government facilities. (PTI)