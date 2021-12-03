Coronavirus (Covid-19) Latest News: Omicron swiftly navigating through the globe; US detects new variant in multiple states; India records 9,216 new Covid-19 cases

Over 125 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide vaccination Drive.

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, Covid-19 recent cases, Omicron cases: The Ministry of Health and family Welfare has informed that India has recorded 9,216 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload currently stands at 99,976. Over 125 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide vaccination Drive.

The speed with which the new Omicron variant is spreading throughout the globe, is triggering fear and concern across countries and governments. The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had not been detected in the US until middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday, news agency PTI reported. This makes the picture quite clear in showing how virus’ mutations can navigate their way through anywhere easily. The Ministry of Health of Singapore also informed on Thursday that two travellers from South Africa were tested “preliminarily positive” for the Omicron variant of COVID-19 after landing in Singapore.

India reported its first two Omicron cases in Karnataka on Thursday. Health ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing that all primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the Omicron-positive patients have been traced and are being tested. Both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, he added.

Amidst all the hue and cry about Omicron, the Experts have been advising people to remain calm and take proper precautions to steer clear of the new variant. Dr Ashok Seth, Executive Director of the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute said that the new variants will keep coming but the need of the hour is to maintain calm and not panic. “We can protect ourselves from any variant if we’re fully vaccinated and observe COVID appropriate behaviour,” he said to news agency ANI.

Here are the latest and verified Covid-19 updates from India and around the globe: