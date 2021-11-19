Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News LIVE Updates: India records 11,106 new cases, 459 more fatalities; over 115 crore vaccine doses administered so far in country

  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News LIVE Updates India records 11106 new cases 459 more fatalities over 115 crore vaccine doses administered so far in country

By:
Updated: November 19, 2021 10:02:25 am

Coronavirus Vaccine Registration, Covid-19 India Latest Update, Coronavirus Cases in India Today's News, November 19 LIVE Updates: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 115 crore, as per the data on Cowin dashboard.

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today’s News, November 19 LIVE Updates: India has reported 11,106 new cases, 12,789 recoveries and 459 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Friday. Of these, Kerala accounted for 6,111 fresh cases, 7202 recoveries and 51 deaths, the health ministry added. The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,26,620.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 115 crore, as per the data on Cowin dashboard.


Vaccine hesitancy biggest threat to overcoming pandemic: Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla has said vaccine hesitancy is now the greatest threat in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic. “The vaccine industry has worked tirelessly to provide enough stocks for the nation. Today, there are over 200 million doses available with states. I urge all adults to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Vaccine hesitancy is now the greatest threat in overcoming this pandemic,” he said in a tweet.

Here are the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe:

Live Blog

Coronavirus Third Wave India Live News: Covid-19 Vaccine India Latest Update, Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India, Record Vaccination Live Updates, festive season, vaccination, new Delta 'sub variant', AY.4.2 variant, resurgence of virus

Highlights

    10:02 (IST)19 Nov 2021
    Coronavirus Live Tracker: India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 115.23 Crore
    CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
