Coronavirus (Covid-19) India News: India records 11,919 new cases, 470 more fatalities; over 114.50 crore vaccine doses administered so far in country

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today’s News, November 18: India has reported 11,919 new cases, 11,242 recoveries and 470 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Of these, Kerala accounted for 6,849 fresh cases, 6046 recoveries and 61 deaths, the health ministry added. The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,28,762.

The daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases has been below 20,000 for 41 straight days now and less than 50,000 fresh cases have been reported for 144 consecutive days. The number of active cases of the infection has gone up to 1,28,762, accounting for 0.37 per cent of the total caseload, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.28 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 114.50 crore, as per the data on Cowin dashboard. Wednesday’s daily vaccination tally had crossed 65 lakh (65,73,687) vaccine doses till 7 pm, the Union health ministry said.

All coronavirus-related restrictions withdrawn in Madhya Pradesh

Earlier on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the withdrawal of all coronavirus-related restrictions with immediate effect in the state. “There is complete control over the COVID-19 pandemic in Madhya Pradesh. So, we have decided to withdraw all the restrictions imposed during the pandemic with immediate effect. Now all social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and religious events can be held with full capacity,” he said in a statement.

However, it will be mandatory for government employees, shopkeepers/vendors, and employees of cinema halls to be completely vaccinated, while movie-goers must have had at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines, Chouhan added.

