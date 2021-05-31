Corona LIVE: India reports 152,734 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 11; Delhi, UP begin gradual unlocking

Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Today Live Count: As the Covid-19 situation in India improves some states/UTs have announced relaxations. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh government will begin the process of gradual Covid-19 unlocking from Monday (May 31), while Madhya Pradesh will open up from June 1, though in a phased manner. However, states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Haryana, and Odisha have extended lockdown in their states. Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have announced relaxations. Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Sikkim governments are likely to take a decision on opening up today as lockdown will end today in these states.
India has been reporting below 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases for the past four days. India reported 11,52,734 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 50 days — an indication that the Covid-19 second wave may be shrinking. The Covid-19 recovery rate in the country also improved to 91.60%. The daily fatalities due to Coronavirus complications have also fallen. India reported 3,128 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 3,29,100, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.
In another positive development, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Sunday said it will be able to manufacture and supply 9-10 crore doses of Covishield in June, which will provide a big boost to the ongoing vaccination drive in India when several states are complaining of a vaccine shortage. The government is also planning to review its decision of extending the interval between two Covishield doses after collecting data.
As India looks to reopens, with the Covid-19 situation improving, here’s Financial Express’s live blog on the latest and verified Coronavirus news/updates from India and the world:
Taiwan's parliament approved on Monday an extra T$420 billion ($15.20 billion) in stimulus spending to help the economy deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, as the island curbs business activity to counter a spike in domestic infections. Early and effective prevention steps, including largely closing its borders, had succeeded in shielding Taiwan from the worst of the pandemic. But cases have surged in recent weeks, prompting the government to limit personal gatherings and shut entertainment venues while it tries to speed up its vaccination programme. The new money is in addition to previously announced stimulus spending worth T$420 billion, and the funding will run until June 30 of next year. The central bank is also running a separate T$400 billion scheme to provide preferential loans to small and medium-sized business. (Reuters)
China on Monday reported a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections in the country's south, with 18 new local cases on May 30 in the city of Guangzhou, causing a flurry of flight cancellation.Of the 27 new coronavirus cases reported by the national health authority in its daily updates, only 7 infections were imported, with the remainder originating in Guangdong province.Out of the 20 new locally confirmed patients on May 30, 18 were found in Guangzhou city and two in Foshan city, health authorities in Guangdong province said on Monday. As of 11:40 am, a total of 519 flights at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport were cancelled, accounting for 37% of total flights on Monday, according to aviation data provider Variflight. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, which carried 43.8 million passengers last year, was the world's busiest airport in the midst of a global pandemic.People leaving the city from airports, train stations and shuttle bus stations need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days, unless they were transiting, the city said in a statement late on Sunday.On Saturday, Guangzhou government ordered residents on five streets in the city's Liwan district to remain at home and suspended non-essential activities, while entertainment venues and markets were closed. Recent infections in the city were contracted with a fast-spreading virus strain detected in India according to genome sequencing results, Chen Bin, deputy director at the city's municipal health commission, told a press conference on Sunday. (Reuters)
Even as the Goa government has decided to give priority to seafarers in vaccination against COVID-19, an association of sailors has said they may lose their jobs due to the nearly three-month gap between two doses of the Covishield vaccine. Goan Seamen's Association of India (GSIA) spokesman Dixon Vaz told PTI on Sunday that they would meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and demand that the time gap between two doses of the vaccine be reduced. Sawant on Sunday said couples with children below the age of two, people with co-morbidities, rickshaw/taxi drivers, seafarers and differently-abled persons would be given priority in vaccination. Vaz said they welcome the decision of the government, but the seafarers will have to wait for three months to get the second dose, only after which they will be able to sail. 'Shipping companies will not wait for so long for their crew to join. We fear they may replace the staff in case of delay,' he said. (PTI)
The COVID-19 caseload in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 6,984 as 20 more people tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday. Two new patients have travel history and others were detected during contact tracing, he said. The death toll rose to 114 as one more fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. At least 23 people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,683. The Union Territory now has 187 active cases. (PTI)
Bihar witnesses a sharp decline in fresh COVID cases. The state's recovery rate rises to over 97 per cent, while the test positivity rate declines to 1.46 per cent. The number of active cases is also decreasing and presently stands at 18,377. (AIR News)
An aircraft carrying the first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators from Ukraine arrive in India this morning: Ministry of External Affairs (ANI)
Mizoram reported 99 new #COVID19 cases and 2 deaths on Sunday.
Active cases: 3,034Total discharges: 9,015Death toll: 38 (ANI)
There is an immediate need to rally our democracies together against COVID-19 pandemic and for the United States to fulfil its promise of vaccine aid to India while further building on this support, Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said on Sunday. Stating that achieving global herd immunity is the right thing to do out of compassion and morality, the Congressman asserted that he approaches questions of policy as an American and as an elected member of the Democratic Party. "I do not support, endorse, or affiliate myself with the views of any political party, individual, or group in India, such as the BJP, Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, the RSS or any other Indian organisation or individual, any more than I have any affiliation with the American Republican Party," Krishnamoorthi said. It is absolutely in the interests of all people to make sure everyone gets vaccinated across the United States, India, and the rest of the world, to bring this pandemic to an end, he said. The Democratic lawmaker from Illinois also noted that External Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to the US served as "another reminder of the immediate need to rally our democracies together against the ongoing pandemic and for the United States to fulfil its promise of vaccine aid to India while further building on this support". He said he has repeatedly urged the Biden administration to continue and expand its international vaccine distribution efforts in support of India and other nations facing the most serious outbreaks. (PTI)
Jesuit priest and activist Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, has tested positive for coronavirus. Swamy, 84, who is suffering from Parkinson's disease and several other ailments, was shifted from the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai to the Holy Family Hospital here on May 28, following the Bombay High Court's orders. Swamy was tested at the private hospital and his result came out positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, his lawyer Mihir Desai said. Desai alleged that this was a result of 'criminal negligence' on part of the Taloja prison authorities, who failed to provide adequate care to the inmates and conduct their RT-PCR tests timely. (PTI)
The Resident Doctors Association of the AIIMS on Sunday wrote to Union health minister Harsh Vardhan urging him to implement the gargle lavage method in detection of COVID-19 and also give due credit to researchers of the hospital and THSTI for this diagnosis. Earlier this week, the Nagpur-based National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) announced the development of an “Innovative patient-friendly saline gargle RT-PCR testing method”. READ MORE
COVID19 recovery rate increases to 91.60%. The weekly positivity rate is currently at 9.04% and daily positivity rate at 9.07%, less than 10% for 7 consecutive days: Union Health Ministry (ANI)
India reports lowest daily new cases of 1.52 lakh in 50 days today. Active caseload further declines to 20,26,092 after cases decreased by 88,416 in last 24 hours: Union Health Ministry (ANI)
India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the tally to 2,80,47,534 on Monday, while the active caseload declined to 20,26,092, the Health Ministry said. The toll climbed to 3,29,100 with 3,128 more fatalities, according to the ministry data. The daily test positivity rate was recorded at 9.07 per cent, less than 10 per cent for the seventh consecutive day. Weekly positivity rate has declined to 9.04 per cent, the ministry said. As many as 16,83,135 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total tests to 34,48,66,883, it said. The active cases have reduced to 20,26,092, comprising 7.22 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has improved to 91.60 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,56,92,342, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.17 per cent, the ministry added. (PTI)