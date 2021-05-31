Corona LIVE: India reports 152,734 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since April 11; Delhi, UP begin gradual unlocking

Serum Institute of India on Sunday said it will be able to manufacture and supply 9-10 crore doses of Covishield in June, which will provide a big boost to the ongoing vaccination drive in India

Covid-19 Cases and Deaths in India Today Live Count: As the Covid-19 situation in India improves some states/UTs have announced relaxations. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh government will begin the process of gradual Covid-19 unlocking from Monday (May 31), while Madhya Pradesh will open up from June 1, though in a phased manner. However, states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Haryana, and Odisha have extended lockdown in their states. Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have announced relaxations. Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Sikkim governments are likely to take a decision on opening up today as lockdown will end today in these states.

India has been reporting below 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases for the past four days. India reported 11,52,734 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 50 days — an indication that the Covid-19 second wave may be shrinking. The Covid-19 recovery rate in the country also improved to 91.60%. The daily fatalities due to Coronavirus complications have also fallen. India reported 3,128 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 3,29,100, according to Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

In another positive development, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Sunday said it will be able to manufacture and supply 9-10 crore doses of Covishield in June, which will provide a big boost to the ongoing vaccination drive in India when several states are complaining of a vaccine shortage. The government is also planning to review its decision of extending the interval between two Covishield doses after collecting data.

As India looks to reopens, with the Covid-19 situation improving, here’s Financial Express’s live blog on the latest and verified Coronavirus news/updates from India and the world: