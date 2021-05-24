Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Will India get America’s support in ramping up vaccine supply? All eyes on Jaishankar’s US trip

A doctor treats a Black Fungus infected patient at NSCB medical college and hospital in Jabalpur. (PTI photo)

Coronavirus in India, Black fungus infection in India latest news: India is reporting the fewer number of Covid cases with experts saying that the deadly second wave of the coronavirus will recede sometime in late June or early July. States across India are however playing safe and have extended lockdowns/ corona curfew. The curbs have helped in reducing the daily caseload. But it is the very little stock of vaccine that is causing huge tension to both state and health official. Vaccination centres in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai have stopped working due to a lack of stock. People are struggling with the CoWIn portal to get the slot and if they are lucky enough to get the booking, many are returning home without getting the Covid jab. The buzz of states’ global vaccine tenders is also fizzling out. Punjab has been told by Moderna that it only deals with the national government and not the state authorities. In such a scenario, how will India get ready for the third wave? As states struggle to find a working solution, here are latest corona updates from India and around the globe: