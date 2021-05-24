Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Will India get America’s support in ramping up vaccine supply? All eyes on Jaishankar’s US trip

Coronavirus in India, Black fungus infection in India latest news: India is reporting the fewer number of Covid cases with experts saying that the deadly second wave of the coronavirus will recede sometime in late June or early July. States across India are however playing safe and have extended lockdowns/ corona curfew. The curbs have helped in reducing the daily caseload. But it is the very little stock of vaccine that is causing huge tension to both state and health official. Vaccination centres in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai have stopped working due to a lack of stock. People are struggling with the CoWIn portal to get the slot and if they are lucky enough to get the booking, many are returning home without getting the Covid jab. The buzz of states’ global vaccine tenders is also fizzling out. Punjab has been told by Moderna that it only deals with the national government and not the state authorities. In such a scenario, how will India get ready for the third wave? As states struggle to find a working solution, here are latest corona updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
Hello and welcome to the FE Online Live blog on the coronavirus pandemic. With India struggling to vaccinate its population, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in the US to discuss ways to ramp up vaccine supplies and other Covid related material. Jaishankar is in New York and will be meeting key officials at the UN and from the Biden administration. It is the meeting with the US officials over vaccine production, which will be the focal point of this trip. India is trying to procure key raw material and techniques to be able to ramp up vaccine production. While President Joe Biden has favoured India's demand for IPR waiver at the WTO, it would be interesting to see whether he will allow the vaccine tech being transferred to India.