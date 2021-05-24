  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus India LIVE Updates Will India get America’s support in ramping up vaccine supply? All eyes on Jaishankar’s US trip

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Will India get America’s support in ramping up vaccine supply? All eyes on Jaishankar’s US trip

By: |
Updated: May 24, 2021 8:58:05 am

Coronavirus in India, Black fungus infection in India latest news, May 24 Covid news: With more and more states reporting cases of Mucormycosis, experts say that it's time to find the exact cause to avert any future tragedy.

Mucormycosis black fungus live updatesA doctor treats a Black Fungus infected patient at NSCB medical college and hospital in Jabalpur. (PTI photo)

Coronavirus in India, Black fungus infection in India latest news: India is reporting the fewer number of Covid cases with experts saying that the deadly second wave of the coronavirus will recede sometime in late June or early July. States across India are however playing safe and have extended lockdowns/ corona curfew. The curbs have helped in reducing the daily caseload. But it is the very little stock of vaccine that is causing huge tension to both state and health official. Vaccination centres in cities such as Delhi and Mumbai have stopped working due to a lack of stock. People are struggling with the CoWIn portal to get the slot and if they are lucky enough to get the booking, many are returning home without getting the Covid jab. The buzz of states’ global vaccine tenders is also fizzling out. Punjab has been told by Moderna that it only deals with the national government and not the state authorities. In such a scenario, how will India get ready for the third wave? As states struggle to find a working solution, here are latest corona updates from India and around the globe:

Live Blog

Covid 19 India May 24 live updates Mucormycosis black fungus live updates Lockdown live tracker Delhi Uttar Pradesh MP Rajasthan Bihar Karnataka Tamil Nadu Telangana Andhra Bengal CBSE Covaxin Covishield

Highlights

    08:58 (IST)24 May 2021
    Covid India Live Tracker: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in US, focus on 'vax' talks

    Hello and welcome to the FE Online Live blog on the coronavirus pandemic. With India struggling to vaccinate its population, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in the US to discuss ways to ramp up vaccine supplies and other Covid related material. Jaishankar is in New York and will be meeting key officials at the UN and from the Biden administration. It is the meeting with the US officials over vaccine production, which will be the focal point of this trip. India is trying to procure key raw material and techniques to be able to ramp up vaccine production. While President Joe Biden has favoured India's demand for IPR waiver at the WTO, it would be interesting to see whether he will allow the vaccine tech being transferred to India.     

    CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Amid rise in mucormycosis cases, screening of COVID-19 survivors ordered in rural Pune
    2UP CM Yogi Adityanath appeals to those eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19
    3Black fungus: Experts to study possible causes including industrial oxygen use