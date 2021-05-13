Coronavirus India Live News: In India’s war against Covid-19, Bharat is losing

There is growing concern over spread of B.1.617 variant of coronavirus, which was first detected in India last year. (Reuters photo)

Coronavirus India Statistics, Covid-19 Cases in India Today Live Updates: Amid reports of ‘Indian variant’ being detected in over 40 nations, the Centre took a strong stand and said that B.1.617 strain of coronavirus must not be called as the ‘Indian strain.’ Upon a thorough reading, we also found that the WHO has not mentioned the mutant strain as the Indian variant. After China’s objection to the ‘Wuhan virus’, India has made it clear that the double mutant must not be called the Indian variant. It should be noted that the mutant was first detected in India in October last year.

While the name game is on, the situation remains grim in India’s villages. From Ballia to Chhapra, various areas in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been reported about corpses floating in the River Ganga. While officials are not saying that all these are Covid victims, panic is palpable in the rural areas. While the urban population has taken to social media to voice their woes, the grievances of the rural areas are unheard. Be it Haryana’s Rohtak to UP’s Meerut, even areas closer to National Capital Delhi have been facing the uphill task of providing proper treatment to the people. In between the crisis of Covid care and bed availability, the vaccine chaos means that the expectations of protecting the people will have to wait.