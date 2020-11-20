Coronavirus India Live Updates: Covid-19 cases cross 90 lakh, active cases increase

In the last few weeks, recovered Coronavirus cases exceeded new Covid-19 cases in India. (Reuters photo)

Coronavirus Covid 19 India Delhi cases, news Live updates: Total Coronavirus cases in India crossed 90 lakh as 45,882 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total Coronavirus cases tally rose to 90,04,366. Total active Coronavirus cases in the country stood at 4,43,794 after an increase of 491 in the last 24 hrs. Total discharged Covid-19 cases were estimated at 84,28,410 with 44,807 new discharges during the same period. With 584 new Covid-19 related deaths, the toll mounted to 1,32,162, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on November 20.

The recovery rate in India is 93.60 per cent and the case fatality rate stood at 1.47 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated. A total of 12,95,91,786 samples have been tested for Covid-19, till November 19. Out of the total, 10,83,397 samples were tested on November 19, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said in its daily bulletin.

In the last few weeks, recovered Coronavirus cases exceeded new Covid-19 cases in India. Between October 16 and October 22, weekly recovered cases stood at 4,91,077 compared to 3,99,849 new cases. Between October 23 and October 29, weekly recovered cases stood at 4,41,471 compared to 3,33,257 new cases. Between October 30 and November 5, weekly recovered cases stood at 3,95,820 compared to 3,23,883 new cases. Between November 6 and November 12, weekly recovered cases stood at 3,54,692 compared to 3,19,830 new cases. Between November 13 and November 19, weekly recovered cases stood at 3,17,101 compared to 2,74,567 new cases, as per details provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

