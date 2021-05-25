Coronavirus Cases India Live News: After flop show of global tenders, where is India’s vaccine plan?

With launch of on-site registration, the 18-44 group mat find it easier to get the Covid jab. But million dollar question - Where are the vaccines? (PTI photo)

Coronavirus Cases in India Live, Covid-19 Vaccine Update India: The Narendra Modi government has introduced new changes in the CoWin settings which will allow the beneficiaries in the 18-44 group to go for on-site registration. Yes, it’s a good step. The Centre has also promised more doses for the states in the next 72 hours. All this looks very promising, but there seems to be no coherent policy on the national level to vaccinate the 133 crore Indians. After states say that ‘Big Pharma’ is turning them down, will the Centre now decide on procuring the vaccines? Or should it all be left to Q3 supplies promised to us in August? As the nation debates over the vaccination agenda, here are the latest coronavirus-related updates from India and around the world: