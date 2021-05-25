  • MORE MARKET STATS
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus Cases India Live News After flop show of global tenders where is India’s vaccine plan?

Coronavirus Cases India Live News: After flop show of global tenders, where is India’s vaccine plan?

By: |
Updated: May 25, 2021 7:50 am

Coronavirus Cases and Deaths in India in Last 24 Hours, Black and Yellow Fungus India Update, Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker Live: The Centre has also promised more doses for the states in the next 72 hours. All this looks very promising, but there seems to be no coherent policy on the national level to vaccinate the 133 crore Indians.

Coronavirus Cases in India Live, Coronavirus India Deaths LiveWith launch of on-site registration, the 18-44 group mat find it easier to get the Covid jab. But million dollar question - Where are the vaccines? (PTI photo)

Coronavirus Cases in India Live, Covid-19 Vaccine Update India: The Narendra Modi government has introduced new changes in the CoWin settings which will allow the beneficiaries in the 18-44 group to go for on-site registration. Yes, it’s a good step. The Centre has also promised more doses for the states in the next 72 hours. All this looks very promising, but there seems to be no coherent policy on the national level to vaccinate the 133 crore Indians. After states say that ‘Big Pharma’ is turning them down, will the Centre now decide on procuring the vaccines? Or should it all be left to Q3 supplies promised to us in August? As the nation debates over the vaccination agenda, here are the latest coronavirus-related updates from India and around the world:

Live Blog

Coronavirus Cases in India Today Live: Covid-19 Vaccine Live Tracker, Black and Yellow Fungus India Live Update, Covid-19 Deaths and Cases in India Live Updates

Highlights

    CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    Next Stories
    1Yellow Fungus: Symptoms, risks, causes, treatment and how it’s different from black & white fungus — all you need to know
    2Pfizer, Moderna order books full, will contact Centre when they have Covid vaccine surplus: Health ministry
    3Delhi to get 1st drive-through vaccination centre on Wednesday