Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: WHO says Europe is the ‘epicenter of pandemic’; Covid-19 third wave fear looms in India amid festive rush

The single-day surge in Covid-19 cases in India has been below 20,000 for the past 27 days. (Picture: Reuters)

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today’s News, November 5 Live Updates: The World Health Organization on Thursday said Europe is the epicenter of the pandemic despite vaccines. According to data, Europe has seen a more than 50% surge in coronavirus infections in the last month, making it the epicenter of the pandemic despite a huge supply of Covid-19 vaccines, which is a grave concern. Though there is plenty of Covid-19 vaccines available, uptake has not been equal. The US, UK, Russia, China, Singapore, Ukraine, and some in Eastern Europe have reported a resurgence of Coronavirus infections in the past few days. The UK has seen a spike of 14% in new Covid-19 cases, followed by Russia.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in India is under control. Fresh infections, deaths, and the number of active cases are on a steady decline. The single-day surge in Covid-19 cases in the country has been below 20,000 for the past 27 days. Active cases also declined below 1.5 lakh. Kerala, which has been contributing the most (more than 60%) to India’s Covid tally, has started witnessing a sharp fall in fresh Coronavirus infections. According to data, breakthrough infections, or cases among those fully vaccinated, constituted a sizable chunk of the daily Covid count in Kerala over the past two weeks. However, only a tiny fraction of the cases required oxygen beds/ICU admission as vaccination reduced the severity of infections, officials said. However, any laxity in adhering to Covid-19 protocol may trigger a spike in new cases. The ongoing festival season and the coming winter season may further add to the challenges, making it difficult to contain the spread.

Here are the latest updates on Coronavirus from India and around the globe: