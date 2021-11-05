Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: WHO says Europe is the ‘epicenter of pandemic’; Covid-19 third wave fear looms in India amid festive rush

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today’s News, November 5 Live Updates: The World Health Organization on Thursday said Europe is the epicenter of the pandemic despite vaccines. According to data, Europe has seen a more than 50% surge in coronavirus infections in the last month, making it the epicenter of the pandemic despite a huge supply of Covid-19 vaccines, which is a grave concern. Though there is plenty of Covid-19 vaccines available, uptake has not been equal. The US, UK, Russia, China, Singapore, Ukraine, and some in Eastern Europe have reported a resurgence of Coronavirus infections in the past few days. The UK has seen a spike of 14% in new Covid-19 cases, followed by Russia.
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in India is under control. Fresh infections, deaths, and the number of active cases are on a steady decline. The single-day surge in Covid-19 cases in the country has been below 20,000 for the past 27 days. Active cases also declined below 1.5 lakh. Kerala, which has been contributing the most (more than 60%) to India’s Covid tally, has started witnessing a sharp fall in fresh Coronavirus infections. According to data, breakthrough infections, or cases among those fully vaccinated, constituted a sizable chunk of the daily Covid count in Kerala over the past two weeks. However, only a tiny fraction of the cases required oxygen beds/ICU admission as vaccination reduced the severity of infections, officials said. However, any laxity in adhering to Covid-19 protocol may trigger a spike in new cases. The ongoing festival season and the coming winter season may further add to the challenges, making it difficult to contain the spread.
Here are the latest updates on Coronavirus from India and around the globe:
Highlights
American Airlines Group Inc delayed the rollout of a mandate that requires its U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus until Jan. 4, Chief Executive Doug Parker said in a letter to employees on Thursday. This comes hours after the Biden administration moved forward the vaccination deadline for large U.S. companies from December 8 to January 4. Separately, Southwest Airlines said it was reviewing the revised guidance from the administration. Biden had in September unveiled plans for the mandate, seeking to increase vaccination rates amid a dangerous surge in COVID-19 cases and get more people back to work. (Reuters)
Britain on Thursday became the first country in the world to approve a potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, in a boost to the fight against the pandemic. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the drug, molnupiravir, for use in people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and at least one risk factor for developing severe illness, such as obesity, older age diabetes, and heart disease. It will be administered as soon as possible following a positive COVID-19 test and within five days of the onset of symptoms, the regulator said, citing clinical data. The green light is the first for an oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 and the first for a COVID-19 drug that will be administered widely in the community. U.S. advisers will meet on Nov. 30 to review the drug's safety and efficacy data and vote on whether molnupiravir should be authorized. The pill, which will be branded as Lagevrio in Britain, is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and is taken twice a day for five days. (Reuters)
With the addition of 136 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 5,66,454, an official said on Friday. As the virus claimed the life of one patient, the death toll in the district increased to 11,536. These cases and fatality were reported on Thursday, he said. Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,38,107, while the death toll stood at 3,289, another official said. (PTI)
For the first time in her young life, two-year-old Nathania Ysobel Alesna was playing outside her house in the Philippine capital after 20 months of being kept at home by government coronavirus restrictions. At a department store east of Manila one recent day, Nathania giddily rode a scooter and a bike as her mother, Ruth Francine Faller, looked on. Later, Faller shared her elation with a Facebook group dedicated to helping fellow parents find places where kids can be outdoors or in public places without trouble from police enforcing the Philippines' stay-at-home orders for children, among the strictest in the world. 'Her joy was overflowing. She looks innocent at the same time amazed at what she saw,' Faller told Reuters. For many of the 40 million Filipinos under the age of 18, the pandemic has been a continuous lockdown because the government classifies children as a particularly vulnerable group for COVID-19, though few other countries do so. Now, after 20 months, hundreds of thousands of parents are turning to social media to find safe hangout places for their children, as they worry about the impact of prolonged time indoors on the mental health of children. Finding creative ways to classify play as exercise - and public spaces where enforcement is looser - is the goal of the private Facebook group 'Kids Are Allowed'. Hershey May Avillo-Parcarey, 37, in March set up the group with other parents to exchange tips on where they can bring their children outdoors, and word has quickly spread. Parcarey said she gets up to 5,000 requests a day to join the group, which now has around 200,000 members. Similar online groups have also sprouted up, allowing parents to share information on public places like shopping malls, restaurants and parks accepting children. Some restaurants caught accepting kids have been temporarily shut down in recent months, but authorities in some areas, wary of restriction fatigue, sometimes overlook violations. While many countries imposed total lockdowns at the onset of the pandemic early in 2020, the Philippines has maintained President Rodrigo Duterte's policy of banning minors from outdoors and public spaces, although it can be unevenly enforced and has exceptions for exercise. The Philippines is one of just 17 countries where schools have been closed for the entire pandemic, says the United Nations children's agency UNICEF. (Reuters)
Top officials at the World Health Organization said Thursday that Europe has seen a more than 50% jump in coronavirus cases in the last month, making it the epicenter of the pandemic despite an ample supply of vaccines. "There may be plenty of vaccine available, but uptake of vaccine has not been equal," WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said during a press briefing on Thursday. He called for European authorities to "close the gap" in vaccinations. However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said countries that have immunized more than 40 per cent of their populations should stop and instead donate their doses to developing countries that have yet to offer their citizens a first dose. "No more boosters should be administered except to immuno-compromised people," Tedros said. More than 60 countries have started giving booster doses to combat waning immunity before winter, when another COVID-19 wave is expected. In the United States, children ages 5 to 11 started getting COVID-19 shots this week after authorities decided the benefits outweighed the risks. (AP)