Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind hails Covid warriors for their work during pandemic

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, November 11 Live Updates: The Covid-19 situation continues to improve in India. India reported 13,091 new Coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its overall tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,44,01,670, while active cases declined to 138,556, the lowest in 266 days according to data from the Union Health Ministry. With 340 fresh fatalities, the Covid-19 death toll increased to 462,189, the Health Ministry said. The daily rise in new Covid-19 cases has been below 20,000 for the past 34 days and less than 50,000 for 137 consecutive days now.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said Coronavirus cases are declining everywhere except in Europe. According to WHO data, Covid-19 deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, making it the only region in the world where both fresh Coronavirus infections and deaths are steadily rising. It was the sixth consecutive week that the virus has risen across the continent. In its weekly report, the WHO said there were about 3.1 million new Covid-19 cases globally, nearly a 1% rise from the previous week. About two-thirds of the fresh infections (1.9 million) were from Europe alone, where cases surged by 7%. According to data from the WHO, the US, Russia, Britain, Turkey, and Germany are among the countries reporting a high number of fresh infections in the past few days.
Here are the latest and verified Covid updates from India and around the globe:
Highlights
No new variant of COVID19 has been detected in Bengaluru recently. The number of deaths in the state has risen to 9, it could be due to late reporting of deaths by some hospitals: D Randeep, Secretary, Health Department, Karnataka government (ANI)
Today, we are meeting after a long gap of 2 years. All our COVID19 warriors have worked dedicatedly to fight this pandemic. Today with more than 108 crore COVID19 vaccinations, the inoculation drive is continuing across the country: President Ram Nath Kovind (ANI)
Mizoram on Thursday reported 531 new COVID-19 cases, six more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 1,26,917, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 456 as now new fatality was reported, he said. The single-day positivity rate increased to 11.11 per cent from 10.69 per cent the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 4,780 sample tests, the official said. At least 119 children were among the newly infected people, he said. Three patients have travel history, while 528 people were found to have locally contracted the disease, he said. Mizoram currently has 5,939 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,20,522 people have recovered from the disease, including 371 on Wednesday. (PTI)
The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands remained unchanged at 7,665 as no fresh infection was detected on Thursday, a health bulletin said. The Union territory's coronavirus death toll also remained unchanged at 129 as no fresh fatality was registered, it said. The archipelago now has nine active cases, while 7,527 people have been cured of the disease to date. The administration has thus far tested over 6.11 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.94 lakh people, of whom 2.18 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it said. Meanwhile, BJP leader Vishal Jolly has urged Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain to restore the pre-COVID movement of public transport, relax inter-island travel restrictions for both locals and tourists and increase the number of boats. (PTI)
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,202 on Thursday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said. The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The northeastern state now has 47 active cases, while 54,875 people have recovered from the disease so far, including two on Wednesday. The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.41 per cent. West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by Tawang (eight) and Shi-Yomi (five), he said. (PTI)
In a bid to encourage more and more people to get inoculated against COVID-19, the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has announced a vaccination bumper lucky draw, with lucrative prizes ranging from LED TVs, refrigerators to washing machines. Citizens who come to the civic-run vaccination centres to get their jabs from November 12 to 24 will get a chance to win these prizes, according to a release issued by the municipal corporation on Wednesday evening. The decision to offer the incentives to citizens was taken during a review meeting held under the chairmanship of Mayor Rakhi Sanjay Kancharlawar. After the meeting, civic commissioner Rajesh Mohite and other officials appealed to people to go to their nearest civic-run inoculation centre and get vaccinated. Those who take the jabs between November 12 and 24, will be eligible to participate in the lucky draw, which offers a refrigerator, washing machine and LED television set as first, second and third prizes, respectively. Besides, 10 citizens will get mixer-grinders as consolation prizes, according to the civic body. So far, 1,93,581 citizens have got their first dose of vaccine in Chandrapur city, while 99,620 have received both the doses, the release said. The number of vaccinations is still low compared to the total number of eligible persons in the city, it said. (PTI)
COVID19 | Karnataka reported 328 fresh infections, 9 deaths and 247 recoveries on 10th November; Active caseload at 8,027 (ANI)
Petrol pump dealers here in Maharashtra have demanded that the district administration provide them manpower to check the vaccination certificates of customers at their outlets, after the collector asked them to supply fuel only to those who have taken at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19. The Aurangabad Petroleum Dealers Association secretary, Aqeel Abbas, in a video message on Wednesday also said the district administration should start vaccination centres at the petrol pumps and they are ready to provide infrastructure for it. In an order issued on Tuesday night, Aurangabad Collector Sunil Chavan directed authorities of the petrol pumps to check the vaccination certificates of customers before supplying them fuel. If the customer has not taken the jab, the petrol pump staff will guide him/her to go to the nearest vaccination centre, as per the order. However, Abbas said, "This is a tough job for us. Customers do not come with their certificates. It is my suggestion that vaccination centres be started at the fuel pumps by using their infrastructure. If a non-vaccinated customer comes to buy fuel, he/she can get inoculated there itself." (PTI)
Thane has reported 155 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,67,157, while two more deaths pushed the toll to 11,549, an official said on Thursday. These new cases and fatalities were recorded on Wednesday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 2.03 per cent. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,38,234, while the death toll stands at 3,289, another official said. (PTI)
COVID-19 | India reports 13,091 new cases and 340 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,38,556 ( lowest in 266 days): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (ANI)