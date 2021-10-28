Coronavirus Live News Updates: At 16,156, India reports sharp spike in fresh infections; Daily Covid-19 deaths surge to 733; Active cases lowest in 243 days

As many as 10.34 crore people in the country have not taken the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine after the prescribed interval between two doses. (Picture: Reuters)

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News, October 28 Live Updates: As the Covid-19 situation keeps improving, the Delhi government has allowed schools in the city to reopen for all classes, including the primary levels, from November 1, nearly after 19 months of Covid-induced shutdown. Several other states/UTs have already opened schools for offline classes with Covid under control in the country. In another positive development, the latest serosurvey showed nearly 90% of Delhiites have Covid-19 antibodies. The latest survey was conducted in the last week of September, and a total of 28,000 blood samples were collected from all the 280 civic wards. The previous survey conducted in January showed the presence of antibodies in 56% of people. Over the past three months, Delhi has seen quite an improvement in the Covid-19 situation. The number of fresh Coronavirus infections remained below 100 since August with the average positivity rate below 0.1%.

Overall the Covid-19 scenario in India is far better than what it was 4-5 months earlier. The number of fresh Coronavirus infections (daily cases) in the country has been under 30,000 for the past 33 days. Active cases have been falling steadily with vaccination picking up pace. However, nearly 10.34 crore people across the country have not taken the second dose after the prescribed interval between two Covid-19 vaccine doses, which is a concern. In fact, it has been noticed, the number of vaccination (per day) has started falling in the past few days despite the availability of vaccines with states/UTs, with people delaying their second doses as the situation improves in the country.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya raised the issue at a review meeting with state health ministers on Wednesday and asked them to accelerate the pace of second dose coverage. Sources present at the meeting said the Centre said that among the 10.34 crore, 85% had taken Covishield while the remaining had taken Covaxin.

